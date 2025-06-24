Liberians Must Speak Positively About Their Country, Says Ambassador Endee

Monrovia — Ambassador Juli Endee, Commissioner General to Expo 2025 in Europe, has urged Liberians to embrace unity, patriotism, and peace as essential foundations for national development.

Speaking at a ceremony over the weekend at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, where she was honored by the Liberia Film Awards for her contributions to arts, culture, and peace promotion, Ambassador Endee stressed the need for positive engagement about the country.

"We are so negative about one another and our country; we need to be patriotic and nationalistic. It's always good to say positive things about your life and declare things about your country," she said.

As the Founder and Executive Director of Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), Endee called on Liberians to move away from divisive criticism and focus on supporting each other to advance Liberia's progress.

"We need to disengage from constant criticisms and focus on how we can collectively move Liberia forward," she added. Ambassador Endee highlighted Liberia's vast potential and talented people, emphasizing that national unity and love for the country are critical for citizens to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

She expressed concern over the increasing negative branding of Liberia, especially on social media, which she said damages the country's image and lowers citizens' morale. Endee also stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, saying that peace and stability are necessary for the country to achieve significant progress.

"With the sustenance of peace and stability, a lot can be achieved by Liberia and its citizens," she said. Addressing members of the creative sector, she encouraged artists, actors, producers, and others to unite and collaborate to strengthen Liberia's arts and crafts industry.

"With unity, innovation, and a positive mindset, they would realize their potentials and thereby improve the industry," she noted. Ambassador Endee also reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the national development agenda, pledging to use her influence to promote the ARREST agenda of the Unity Party-led government under President Joseph Boakai.