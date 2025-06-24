Liberia: District One Residents in Bong County Praise Rep. Koinah for Championing House Audit

Gbarnga — Residents of electoral District One in Bong County are applauding their representative, Hon. Prince K. Koinah, for his recent call for a full and independent audit of the House of Representatives.

During the 11th Day Sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 2nd Session of the 55th Legislature on Thursday, June 19, Representative Koinah submitted a communication to the Plenary requesting that the General Auditing Commission (GAC) be authorized to conduct a 90-day comprehensive audit of the House's operations. He proposed that the audit cover fiscal years from January 2021 to May 2025.

In his letter to the body, Rep. Koinah stated, "I am confident that by collaborating on this matter, we can significantly enhance accountability and transparency in the House of Representatives' operations."

Following his proposal, Plenary forwarded the request to the Committee on Public Accounts and Expenditure with a mandate to work with the GAC to carry out the audit.

In his district, constituents are praising Rep. Koinah for his courage and commitment to good governance. From Palala, Zoweinta, and Kokoyah, residents have expressed pride in their representative's decision to push for institutional accountability.

"This is the kind of leadership we voted for," said Jestina Kollie, a schoolteacher in Palala. "Too often, we hear about corruption and waste in the Legislature, but nothing is done. For Representative Koinah to stand up and ask for an audit of the same institution he serves in--this is bold, and it speaks to his integrity."

Saye Flomo a youth in Palala, described the lawmaker as "a pioneer for accountability" and said the audit request is a clear sign that public officials can no longer act with impunity. "He's sending a message that no one is above the law and that the people deserve to know how their money is being spent. This could change the entire culture of impunity at the Capitol," he said.

Local civil society organizations have also praised the move. The Bong Citizens Advocacy Network (BOCAN) issued a statement calling Rep. Koinah's request a necessary and patriotic intervention that could help restore credibility to the Legislature.

The House of Representatives has for years been plagued by allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and lack of oversight. These claims have often gone unaddressed, further deepening public mistrust in the country's most powerful lawmaking body. Constituents and political observers believe the audit, if conducted transparently, will mark a turning point in how the public views the Legislature.

"This is not just about numbers on a ledger," said Rev. Moses Flomo, a pastor in Kokoyah District. "It's about showing the people that their leaders are not above accountability. If other lawmakers can follow Rep. Koinah's example, our democracy will become stronger."

With Plenary's endorsement of the proposal, the Committee on Public Accounts and Expenditure is now expected to begin working with the General Auditing Commission. Though no specific timeline has been announced for the start of the audit, legislative insiders say engagements with the GAC could begin in the coming weeks.

If conducted successfully, the audit is expected to shed light on spending practices, expose inefficiencies, and help inform legislative reform efforts. It may also serve as a model for other government institutions, such as the Senate, ministries, and agencies, to voluntarily open themselves to public financial scrutiny.