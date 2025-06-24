Liberia: Kids Reading for All Foundation Launches 'Harvest to Educate' Agriculture Initiative in Bomi County

Bomi County — The Kids Reading For All Foundation (KRAFF) has launched its "Harvest to Educate" initiative in Bomi County.

The program was launched in June 2025 by a four-member delegation led by KRAFF's Executive Director, E. Reagan GT Barcon II. Upon arrival in Bomi, the team met with local authorities and parents of students currently benefiting from KRAFF's scholarship program.

During a town hall meeting, the foundation outlined the goals of the initiative, the shared responsibilities of both KRAFF and the local community, and the expected outcomes.

The project commenced on a Thursday morning and spanned three days of hands-on agricultural activities.

During the first two days, foundation staff and local laborers engaged in manual land preparation. This included clearing grass and removing debris to create a suitable seedbed. The third day was dedicated to soil tillage and planting.

A total of 327 planting holes were dug manually, and seeds of Solanum melongena (eggplant) were sown using a 50-gram packet. Proper spacing and planting depth were followed to optimize germination and expected crop yield.

A Community Farm Management Committee was formed to oversee daily farm operations in the absence of the foundation's staff. In a follow-up meeting, the committee pledged to take full responsibility for the upkeep and success of the farm.

Despite logistical setbacks, including limited food supplies for laborers, the team pressed forward. Laborers received three cups of rice and LRD 300 daily as a token of appreciation. Executive Director Barcon commended the resilience of both volunteers and workers and announced the formation of a special committee to explore options for monetary support for those involved.

"We are deeply grateful for the commitment shown by everyone," Barcon said. "This project is not just about growing food--it's about growing opportunities for education and community transformation."

The "Harvest to Educate" initiative is intended to generate income from crop production to support educational programs, including scholarships, reading materials, and school supplies for children who otherwise lack access.