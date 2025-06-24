Nigeria: US CDC Calls for Improved Immunisation to Curb Measles Spread in Nigeria

He revealed that in 2024, Nigeria reported over 20,000 suspected measles cases, with approximately 10,000 confirmed--mostly among unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) in Nigeria has called for improved immunisation coverage to curb the rising spread of measles across the country.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Abuja on Tuesday, an epidemiologist with the CDC Nigeria Global Immunisation Disease (GID), Joseph Forbi, said measles remains a major cause of childhood illness and deaths worldwide.

Mr Forbi noted that Nigeria is currently among the top 10 countries reporting the highest number of measles cases globally.

He revealed that in 2024, Nigeria reported over 20,000 suspected measles cases, with approximately 10,000 confirmed--mostly among unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children.

"Despite these statistics, immunisation coverage in Nigeria is still very low. Only 60 per cent of children receive their first dose of the measles vaccine on schedule," he said, adding that about three million Nigerian children are currently unprotected.

He also noted that following the COVID-19 pandemic, all states in Nigeria have experienced measles outbreaks, with many of them still ongoing.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were an estimated 10.3 million cases of measles in 2023, a 20 per cent increase from 2022.

The global health body said inadequate immunisation coverage globally is driving the surge in cases.

It said measles is preventable with two doses of measles vaccine; yet more than 22 million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023.

"Globally, an estimated 83 per cent of children received their first dose of measles vaccine last year, while only 74 per cent received the recommended second dose."

Risks of low immunisation coverage

Highlighting the dangers, Mr Forbi described measles as "an extremely infectious disease," noting that one person with measles can infect 12 to 18 people who are not immune.

"The virus spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with contaminated surfaces," he explained. "It can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes."

The Programme Director of the CDC Nigeria GID, Patricia Tanifum, stressed that measles complications can result in disability or death.

Ms Tanifum said there is a global agenda to eliminate measles by 2030, and while Nigeria is currently behind, there are intensified efforts to bridge the gap.

She said the federal government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), is putting in significant effort to meet the 2030 elimination target.

She added that the US CDC is working closely with development partners to support Nigeria's implementation of the National Measles and Rubella Elimination Strategic Plan.

Ongoing Interventions

Mr Forbi noted that the Nigerian government has adopted a strategic plan that focuses on strengthening routine immunisation, disease surveillance, and outbreak response.

The plan includes the provision of two doses of the measles-containing vaccine at no cost to children--MCV1 at nine months and MCV2 at 15 months.

He said due to Nigeria's persistent efforts and the collaborative support of CDC and partners, measles cases and deaths are declining.

"In the first five months of 2025, Nigeria reported lower cases compared to the same period in 2024. In epi week 22, 2024, 8,405 cases were reported, and 1,953 cases were confirmed while in epi week 22,2025, 6,238 cases were reported while 1,403 cases were confirmed," he said.

To support the government's effort, Mr Forbi said the CDC provided technical assistance during mass vaccination campaigns in 2023 and 2024, which targeted children aged nine to 59 months across 26 states.

He added that the CDC has helped to strengthen the national laboratory network for measles and rubella testing, with six zonal laboratories, one state laboratory and a national reference laboratory.

The centre also provided repeated in-country training and supply of reagents for serologic and molecular diagnosis of measles.

Mr Forbi noted that the centre is currently strengthening measles surveillance and outbreak response efforts to detect, respond to, and end measles outbreaks rapidly.

"We are also helping with preparation for the 2025/2026 mass vaccination catch-up campaign.

"Helped Nigeria obtain a GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance grant to vaccinate over 100 million children ages nine months to 15 years across the country," he said.