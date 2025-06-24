The Khartoum State's Ministry of Health has held a coordination meeting with a World Health Organization delegation on Monday, attended by the Ministry's Director General, Dr. Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, and a number of ministry Directorate directors.

The coordination meeting discussed several important topics, including the establishment of huge isolation centers for cholera-related cases and other associated health complications, strengthening efforts to combat disease vectors, and preparing early for the fall season through extensive health campaigns, with the aim of raising the level of health services in the state.

The meeting also addressed the importance of reorganizing the health system, particularly at the level of hospitals that provide emergency and accident services, in addition to children's and women's hospitals, as well as providing emergency medications and intensifying training programs for community action.

Dr. Fath Al-Rahman stressed the importance of joint coordination in accordance with established plans and objectives, noting that the Ministry of Health in Khartoum State is continuing its efforts through routine work and support through extensive health campaigns, in cooperation with partners, to increase the productive capacity of the health sector.