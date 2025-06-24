West Africa: Bio Assumes Ecowas Chair, Harps On Constitutional Order

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the newly elected chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has promised to focus on restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy in the region.

He took over the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja at the Authority's 67th Ordinary Session, which closed with the symbolic handover of the Emblem to the incoming chair.

Tinubu had served two terms as the chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

In his acceptance speech, President Bio outlined four key priorities, pledging to lead a renewed, people-centred, and action-oriented ECOWAS in the face of unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the West African region.

President Bio said his leadership would focus on restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility.

Acknowledging the complexities of the current moment, the Sierra Leonean leader noted that West Africa stands at a crossroads, grappling with terrorism, illicit arms flow, political instability, and transnational crime, particularly in the Sahel and coastal states.

As of 2025, four West African countries are under military rule, following a wave of coups that have disrupted democratic governance in the region.

Mali has been under military control since August 2020, led by Colonel Assimi Goïta after two successive coups.

Guinea was seized by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya in September 2021, following the ousting of President Alpha Condé, while Burkina Faso experienced two coups in 2022, with Captain Ibrahim Traoré currently heading the transitional government.

Also, Niger fell to military rule in July 2023, when President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by his presidential guard.

These takeovers have drawn widespread condemnation from the African Union and ECOWAS, which have imposed sanctions and called for swift returns to civilian rule.

All efforts to get the four countries to return to democracy have been unsuccessful with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger going ahead to exit ECOWAS and form their own body - Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

"The democratic space is under strain in parts of our region. In some countries, the constitutional order has been disrupted. Yet, across West Africa, citizens--especially our youth--are demanding not just elections, but also accountability, transparency, and a fair stake in national life," the Sierra Leonean said.

"We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law, Bio said.

The region is also battling with security challenges, and Bio acknowledged that, "We must overhaul our collective security architecture--from intelligence sharing to rapid response capabilities--to confront new threats with unity and resolve".

"The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of job creation, trade, and resilience, especially for our women and youth.

"ECOWAS must reform itself to become more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people. This is how we will rebuild trust in regional cooperation," he said.

President Bio commended his predecessor, President Tinubu, for laying a solid foundation of regional dialogue, economic recovery, and peacebuilding.'

"I am humbled to build upon the strong foundation you have established," he said, thanking President Tinubu for his "experience and leadership. "

About Bio

President Bio is the current leader of Sierra Leone, having first assumed office on April 4, 2018. A former military officer turned politician, Bio is a member of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) and previously served as the country's military head of state for a brief period in 1996 before handing over power to a civilian government.

Born on May 12, 1964, in Tihun, Bonthe District, Bio rose through the ranks of the Sierra Leone Army to become a brigadier. After retiring from the military, he pursued higher education in the United States and later returned to politics, running unsuccessfully for president in 2012 before winning in 2018.

As president, Bio has focused on education reform, anti-corruption efforts, and economic development. His administration introduced the Free Quality Education Program, aiming to improve access to schooling across the country.

Tinubu concerned about non-activation of standby force

Speaking at the occasion, President Tinubu expressed deep concern over the slow pace of activating the ECOWAS Standby Force and urged West African leaders to move swiftly from concept to reality in the collective fight against terrorism and transnational crimes.

The Nigerian leader emphasised the urgency of operationalising the force in the face of escalating insecurity across the sub-region.

"The ECOWAS Standby Force must move from concept to operational reality. I am a little bit worried about the slow pace of its activation, which is taking longer than desired," the President said.

The Nigerian leader noted that threats confronting the region are transnational, driven by agile and dangerous networks that respect nobody's border.

"No single nation can, therefore, address these challenges alone. We must strengthen coordination, amplify political will, and prioritise a collective approach to secure it," he added.

President Tinubu highlighted major milestones during his leadership of the regional bloc.

He said the completed ECOWAS Military Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone, will play a critical role in providing equipment and other logistics to forces deployed by ECOWAS. "

"Last February in Addis Ababa, Nigeria signed the Sixth Agreement with the African Union. With the depot's completion, Nigeria is committing itself to sea-lift and air-lift arrangements with ECOWAS," he said.

President Tinubu expressed the hope that ongoing diplomatic engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will eventually lead to their return to the community.

"Under my chairmanship, I deployed all diplomatic means to engage and dialogue with our brothers in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. I am confident that before too long, they may return to the family," he said.

The Nigerian leader called for deeper economic cooperation, empowering the private sector, and removing trade barriers to unlock West Africa's potential.

"Our intra-regional trade remains low, even as we possess the potential to be an economic powerhouse. We must create the enabling environment, empower the private sector, and create the conditions necessary for innovation to flourish," he said.

He urged the speedy implementation of key regional infrastructure projects--including the West African Gas Pipeline, West African Power Pool, and Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway--as catalysts for development and integration.

Tuggar urges full implementation of resolutions

Speaking earlier at the end of the 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on Friday night in Abuja, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, urged member states to effectively implement the resolutions reached at its 94th Ordinary Session in Abuja.

The two-day meeting, which was held ahead of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government's 67th Ordinary Session, brought together ambassadors, permanent representatives, ECOWAS commissioners, heads of institutions, and resident representatives, among others, to discuss various subregional issues.

Among the issues discussed by the council was the need for member states to bolster their unity and economic exchange across the ECOWAS sub-region toward achieving its economic growth and prosperity.

Tuggar, who chaired the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, said that, through their continued collaboration and shared commitment, the council had already set a clear and promising course toward achieving a more unified and prosperous subregion.

"The conclusion reached during this meeting will no doubt contribute to the actualisation of the regional integration agenda of ECOWAS.

"It remains essential that we encourage our respective governments to faithfully implement the decisions we have adopted and to actively support the recommendations emerging from our discussions.

"Of course, pending approval of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on matters that require such," he said.

The minister also emphasised that the resolutions reached demonstrated the council members' collective resolve to address the pressing challenges confronting the regional bloc.

He lauded their dedication to ECOWAS' shared vision and core principles of regional cooperation, adding that it had been deeply inspiring.

"I convey my profound gratitude for your commitment, invaluable perspectives and contributions to our deliberations over challenges that bear direct impact on the well-being of our citizens and long-term quality of our member states.

"This has endeared renowned scholars of trade in Africa to describe the continent's regional economic communities as uncelebrated heroes in efforts to establish and utilise common arrangements for cross-border trade and related regional initiatives," he said.