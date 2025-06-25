Liberia: Charles Taylor's War Crimes Lawyer, Courtenay Griffiths, Dies At 70

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Courtenay Griffiths, the British barrister who served as lead defense counsel for former Liberian President Charles Taylor during his war crimes trial, has died at the age of 70, the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone (RSCSL) announced Tuesday.

Griffiths, a King's Counsel (KC), passed away while representing Taylor on a pro bono basis before the RSCSL. He resumed representation in August 2023, having first been appointed lead counsel in July 2007. He continued in that role through the trial's conclusion in May 2012.

The court described Griffiths' death as a moment of "great sadness," and praised his contributions to international justice and legal advocacy.

"Unyielding and eloquent beyond measure in presenting his case before the Special Court," said Ibrahim Yilla, principal defender at the RSCSL. Justice Richard Lussick, president of the court, remembered Griffiths as "a fine lawyer," and Registrar Binta Mansaray described him as "forceful and kind."

The court extended condolences to Griffiths' family, stating: "May he rest in eternal peace."

Griffiths had a long and distinguished legal career practicing at the Bar of England and Wales. He gained international attention for his vigorous defense of Taylor, who in 2012 was convicted of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity during Sierra Leone's civil war.

The RSCSL, established to carry on the residual functions of the now-closed Special Court for Sierra Leone, is responsible for overseeing enforcement of sentences, witness protection, and maintaining the tribunal's archives.