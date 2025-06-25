Liberia: U.S. Embassy in Monrovia Mandates Visa Applicants to Make Social Media Profiles Public to Enhance Security Checks

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia has announced that, effective immediately, all individuals applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas to the United States must set their personal social media accounts to "public."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Embassy explained that, "this new requirement is part of efforts to strengthen security vetting procedures. The change will help confirm applicants' identities and assess their eligibility under U.S. immigration law."

"Each visa adjudication is considered a matter of national security," the Embassy stated, adding that public access to social media accounts will support a more thorough review process.

The statement urged that applicants are strongly advised to ensure their social media profiles are fully accessible throughout the visa application process.