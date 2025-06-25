Liberia: U.S. Embassy in Monrovia Mandates Visa Applicants to Make Social Media Profiles Public to Enhance Security Checks

24 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Yawah Y. Jaivey

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia has announced that, effective immediately, all individuals applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas to the United States must set their personal social media accounts to "public."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Embassy explained that, "this new requirement is part of efforts to strengthen security vetting procedures. The change will help confirm applicants' identities and assess their eligibility under U.S. immigration law."

"Each visa adjudication is considered a matter of national security," the Embassy stated, adding that public access to social media accounts will support a more thorough review process.

The statement urged that applicants are strongly advised to ensure their social media profiles are fully accessible throughout the visa application process.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.