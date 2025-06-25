Gambia: UDP Slams Govt 'Failure' to Give Comprehensive List of Jammeh's Sold Assets

Months after nationwide protests forced the Adama Barrow administration to pledge full disclosure on the controversial sale of former dictator Yahya Jammeh's seized assets, the government has yet to release a complete and transparent record of buyers and prices.

Despite mounting public frustration, the Ministry of Justice has only provided a fragmented list, raising suspicions of deliberate obfuscation and a lack of political will to combat corruption.

Following the youth-led demonstrations organised by Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) in May 2025, President Barrow vowed accountability, announcing that the government would publish detailed records of all transactions involving Jammeh's confiscated luxury cars, livestock, boats, and real estate. However, the disclosed list--released under pressure--omitted critical details, including the identities of high-profile buyers and justification for suspiciously undervalued sales.

For instance, while some vehicles were sold at prices far below market value (e.g., a Hummer H3 auctioned for $135,000 against an $80,000 reserve price), key assets like Jammeh's custom Rolls-Royce and Bentley remain unaccounted for . The UDP condemns this selective transparency, which fuels allegations of insider deals benefiting Barrow's allies.

The government's reliance on a National Assembly inquiry is a pretext for further delays, and is unacceptable. While the National Assembly debates the scandal, the Ministry of Justice has failed to supplement its initial disclosures with the promised breakdowns from receivers like Augustus Prom Audit Tax Advisory and the Sheriff Division. This stalling tactic suggests an attempt to bury the issue until public outrage fades.

UDP will continue to expose the Barrow administration's pattern of deflection. When corruption is exposed, the NPP-led government invokes investigations to buy time while shielding culprits. The UDP insists that the asset list must be published immediately, without waiting for the inquiry's conclusion, to restore public trust.

The scandal underscores broader failures in Barrow's anti-corruption agenda. Despite the Janneh Commission's 2019 findings that Jammeh looted over $360 million, recovery efforts have been marred by irregularities. Audit reports flagged D22.3 million in unaccounted funds and livestock sold at deflated prices, yet no officials have faced consequences. The Gambia's transition from dictatorship cannot be achieved if the stolen wealth is not accounted for. If the Barrow government cannot transparently handle Jammeh's assets, how can it tackle endemic and systemic corruption which wildly mushroomed under his watch?"

The UDP reiterates its demands for the:

Immediate release of all buyer names, sale prices, and bidding processes.

Independent oversight to audit the disposal process, excluding politically compromised bodies.

Prosecution of officials involved in undervalued sales or conflicts of interest.

Gambians deserve the truth, not another cover-up. As the National Assembly inquiry continues, the UDP urges citizens to remain vigilant. The fight for accountability cannot be deferred--or forgotten.