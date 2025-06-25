Nigeria: Tinubu Declines Assent to NASS Library Trust Fund Amendment Bill

24 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has withheld assent to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2025.

Tinubu justified his declined assent on various constitutional and policy concerns that if left unaddressed, could undermine existing government frameworks and set what he described as an "unsustainable precedent."

In a communication read at the resumed plenary of the House of Representatives by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday, the president acknowledged the noble intentions behind the proposed amendment but highlighted specific provisions that conflict with settled laws and federal government's policies.

"Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the settled law and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria," he said.

Tinubu identified problematic areas, including the funding structure for agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, matters relating to public service remuneration, as well as stipulations around age and years of service.

"If this bill becomes law, these provisions will establish an unsustainable precedent against the public interest," the president said.

He noted that the bill, in its current form, poses legal and fiscal risks that could affect public sector governance and the administration of national institutions, urging the lawmakers to revisit the legislation and address the highlighted concerns.

"I hope that the House of Representatives will take necessary steps to fix the identified issues with the legislation," he added.

The bill seeks to amend the Act establishing the National Assembly Library Trust Fund in order to improve funding mechanisms and expand the scope of the library's services.

