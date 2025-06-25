Liberia: Court to Rule Thursday On Bond Justification in Capitol Arson Case Involving Ex-Speaker Koffa, Three Lawmakers

Magistrate Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court has reserved ruling until Thursday in the bond justification hearing involving former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and three other lawmakers, all charged with arson in connection to the December 2024 fire at the Capitol Building.

The property valuation bond, filed to secure their release from prison, was submitted by Joanna Janet Koffa, one of the daughters of the former Speaker. The bond, valued at over US$80,000, is reportedly co-owned by her and her elder sister, Marjan Mona Koffa.

During Tuesday's hearing, Magistrate Barco reserved his decision after listening to legal arguments from both the prosecution and defense regarding the legitimacy and sufficiency of the properties presented as collateral.

"The court reserves ruling for Thursday," Magistrate Barco announced.

In her testimony, Janet Koffa stated that the properties are located in Ben's Town, Marshall, and the Dey Gola Chiefdom in Todee District. She identified herself as the General Manager of United Command Inc.

"There are tangible structures on the properties," she said. "One of the properties in Todee District--a vacant farmland--is valued at US$83,000. We also have palm and rubber production on about 100 acres, along with farmhouses."

However, the prosecution, led by Cllr. Bobby Livingston, challenged the legitimacy of the bond, describing it as "bogus and worthless." He urged the court to set it aside and order the re-arrest of the defendants.

"The hearing clearly shows that the defendants have failed flatly and miserably to justify the ill-fated and frivolous criminal appearance bond filed before the court," Livingston argued.

In response, defense lawyer Cllr. Wilkins Wright urged the court to uphold the bond and grant the motion to justify it.

"We ask the court to deny and overrule the prosecution's exceptions. Most importantly, in addition to the bond already approved, Your Honor is urged to uphold the defendants' constitutional rights and grant them any and all further relief as may be just, legal, and equitable," Cllr. Wright argued.

The proceedings were triggered by a June 23 order from the City Court, compelling the defendants including former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Representatives Dixon W. Seboe, Abu B. Kamara, and Jacob C. Debee to validate their bail bond or face immediate arrest.

"The defendants are hereby ordered to produce their sureties to justify their bond... Otherwise, the bond will be set aside and the defendants will be rearrested consistent with our statute," Magistrate L. Ben Barco stated in open court.

In response, former Speaker Koffa presented his daughter, Ms. Jonda Janet Koffa, General Manager of United Command Inc., and Marjan Mona Koffa, as sureties for a US$1.8 million property bond.

The defendants were initially released from the Monrovia Central Prison on June 9 after submitting a combined bail package consisting of a US$440,000 criminal appearance bond--backed by sureties Jonda Janet Koffa and Marjan Mona Koffa--and a US$1.8 million property bond. The City Court accepted the bond and released the lawmakers without conducting a formal hearing on its adequacy, prompting the prosecution to challenge the bond's legitimacy.

Prosecutors filed exceptions, questioning the sufficiency of the bail and the credibility of the sureties. The matter was subsequently transferred to Criminal Court "A," which has now remanded it back to Magistrate Barco for determination.

At Tuesday's hearing, Magistrate Barco granted the defense's motion to proceed with the qualification of the original sureties. The first witness, Ms. Jonda Janet Koffa, testified under oath, identifying herself as a resident of Sinkor's 7th Street and the elder sister of co-surety Marjan Mona Koffa. She confirmed her role as a surety and acknowledged her personal acquaintance with all four defendants.

Following her testimony, the defense moved to admit both oral and documentary evidence into the court's record. The court granted the motion and marked the evidence accordingly.

The court then permitted both sides to deliver legal arguments, allotting 13 minutes each. The defense cited Chapters 25 and 63 of Liberia's Civil Procedure Law and referenced the Supreme Court's opinion in Jimmy Sumo, 37 LLR, arguing for the constitutional rights of the accused and the legitimacy of the bond.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prosecutors, however, forcefully challenged the bond's sufficiency. They referenced Sections 63.1, 63.2, and 63.6 of the Civil Procedure Law and cited the Supreme Court decision in Griffith v. Wadan, 35 LLR, labeling the criminal appearance bond "bogus and worthless."

"The hearing today clearly shows that the defendants failed flatly and miserably to justify the ill-fated and frivolous criminal appearance bond," prosecutors said, urging the court to set aside the bond and order the immediate rearrest of the lawmakers.

Magistrate Barco reserved his ruling and announced that a final decision on the bond's validity would be rendered by midday on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Capitol Building arson case continues to capture national attention due to the involvement of high-ranking political figures and the ongoing legal wrangling over bail procedures. The outcome of Thursday's ruling will determine whether the defendants remain free or return to custody pending trial.