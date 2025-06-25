Nigeria: Kaduna Commissioned Projects - You Lied, Gov Sani Replies El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said some of his legacy projects recently commissioned by President Bola Tinubu were not initiated by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai as he claimed.

Sani accused El-Rufai of peddling "bare-faced lies" over his claim to ownership of key developmental projects.

In a statement issued by the governor's chief press secretary, Ibraheem Musa, on Tuesday, the governor said El-Rufai's claims in a television interview that the projects were initiated by his administration were false and a deliberate distortion of facts.

The statement explained that among the projects commissioned by President Tinubu during the high-profile visit were the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, three Vocational Training and Skills Development Institutes, and a fleet of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

Sani clarified that the three vocational institutes--located in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samaru Kataf--were entirely conceptualized, funded, and completed under Governor Uba Sani's leadership, forming the core of his human capital development agenda.

The statement also stated categorically that the 100 CNG buses were procured under Governor Sani's administration to ease post-subsidy transportation burdens, especially for workers, retirees, and students, who are currently enjoying free rides for six months under a state welfare programme.

On the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, the statement recalled that the project was initially conceived during Namadi Sambo's tenure as governor but was abandoned for years. "El-Rufai met it, failed to complete it, and left it at just 53% with no equipment. It became a monument of waste," the statement added.