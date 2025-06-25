Kenya: Protesters Want June, 25 Designated A Public Holiday to Honor Anti-Finance Bill Protest Victims

Hundreds of protesters marching in the streets of Kisii town want June 25 to be designated a public holiday in remembrance of the victims of last year’s anti-Finance Bill protests, which attracted nationwide demonstrations.

Speaking in Kisii, the youth said June 25 is a date they witnessed the killing of their fellow youths, whose crime was fighting for economic freedom.

The youth said going forward, they will be celebrating this anniversary to remember the heroes and heroines of their time and said the government should gazette this date as a public holiday.

“We have only just started, June 25th is the date to celebrate and honor the victims of the anti-finance bill and this will go down in history for the generations to come,” said a protester.

At least 60 people were killed, several left with injuries, while others were abducted during last year’s anti-finance bill against the Kenyan government.