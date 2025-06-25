Kenya: Hope and Fear Ahead of Gen Z Protest Anniversary

Nairobi Kenya — Kenya was set to commemorate on Wednesday the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led protests that shook the nation in 2024, marked by the unprecedented storming of Parliament.

In honor of those who lost their lives, a section of Kenyans have vowed to return to the streets in peaceful demonstrations across the country.

While hope remains for calm, anxiety lingers over the possibility of renewed violence, looting, and confrontations witnessed in 2024.

Security has been heightened nationwide, with the Inspector General of Police Doughlas Kanja warning that any civil disobedience will be handled within the confines of the law.

"As we exercise our rights, let us remember: Kenya is our homeland. We only have this country. Let us protect it," he stated.

He reiterated that while the Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate peacefully, the Public Order Act and the Penal Code outline clear conditions for lawful assemblies.

Any gatherings he said, that turn violent or breach the peace will be deemed unlawful, and the police will act accordingly.

"Unauthorized persons must also refrain from accessing protected areas as defined under the Protected Areas Act," Kanja warned.

As Kenya commemorates the anniversary of the historic Gen Z protests, families of victims, many of whom lost loved ones allegedly at the hands of police, are still waiting for justice.

A year later, no officer has been convicted in connection with the deaths that resulted from the protests.

Despite repeated promises, including past assurances from President William Ruto, progress on accountability remains minimal.

President Ruto on Tuesday affirmed his support for the police and warned that anyone intimidating officers would face consequences without addressing justice for victims.

With tensions high ahead of the planned protests, many Kenyans are clinging to the hope that this year's demonstrations will be peaceful, with no loss of life or destruction of property.

Still, fears persist over potential infiltration by hired goons, a tactic seen in past unrest.