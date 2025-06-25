Nigeria: Adamawa, Bayelsa Schools Reach Basketball Semifinals

Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa, on Monday, June 23, defeated Ahmadiyya College, Kano, 65-45 to record their second consecutive win at the Nestlé Milo Basketball Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamawa earlier edged Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa, Abuja, 43-40 in a hard-fought opening game.

With two wins in Group A, the Adamawa boys have secured a semifinal place and await their opponent from Group B.

Similarly, St Jude Girl's Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa, defeated Government Girl's Secondary School, Yola, 41-23.

Bayelsa's girls went on to crush Ahmadiyya College, Kano, 65-6 to also reach the semifinals.

In other matches, Lanreleke Academy, Ile-Ogbo, Osun, beat Onireke High School, Ibadan, Oyo, 40-30 in their first national finals appearance.

The Osun girls later beat Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, 64-44 to book their semifinal place.

Coach Franklin Boniface of Government Secondary School, Numan, expressed delight with his team's performance and remains confident of reaching the boys' final.

"We played well and did all that was needed to reach the semifinals. I'm very pleased with the team's fine performance.

"We look forward to the semifinals where we must be more tactical and disciplined in our approach," Boniface said.

Likewise, Coach Tony Nelson of St Jude Girl's Secondary School, Amarata, said the team is confident of reaching the final.

"We have trained hard and are determined to overcome any opposition we face in the competition," Nelson said.

He added that their success is rooted in commitment to sports, especially basketball, having produced national players over the years.

"We are proud of our achievements and our commitment to youth development through sports at St Jude Amarata.

"Sports is central to our school's curriculum and we eagerly anticipate this year's championship final," Nelson said.

The 25th Nestlé Milo Secondary School Basketball Championships is being held at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Meanwhile, at a pre-event press briefing, the Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, Ifeanyi Orabuche, said over 1.5m students have participated in the MILO Basketball Championship since the commencement of the grassroots competition with its pilot edition in 1999 in the South-West zone of the country.