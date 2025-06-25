Liberia: QNET, Advocates for Direct Selling Legislation to Curb Scam and Strengthen Consumer Protection

Penang Island, Malaysia — Executives of QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle company, have called on African governments, especially those without a Direct Selling Association (DSA), to see the need to enact legislation governing the direct selling industry. The company believes such a move is crucial for regulating product sales, protecting consumers, and establishing a clear framework that distinguishes legitimate companies from fraudulent actors.

During a press roundtable held on Sunday, June 23, 2025 as part of media activities at the ongoing VCON 2025 on Penang Island, Malaysia, QNET stressed that countries which currently lack a formal Direct Selling Act, remain vulnerable to scams and misinformation, often involving individuals who exploit the company's name for personal gain.

"The absence of a Direct Selling legislation is negatively affecting how the industry operates in many parts of Africa and creating doubts and misconceptions in the minds of many people. South Africa has a Direct Selling Association, but many other countries in the sub-Saharan Africa do not have a legislation or association that govern the business of direct selling," Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET revealed.

"Legislation will help people better understand what the direct selling industry is, responsibilities of companies, buyers and other stakeholders in the industry. This will ensure more clarity and prevent people from scamming or taking undue advantage of others."

A Direct Selling Association (DSA) is a national trade body representing companies that market and sell goods or services directly to consumers, often outside traditional retail settings. These associations play a key role in advocacy and representation, shaping policies and laws that govern the industry, ensuring standards and ethics are upheld, enforcing codes of conduct that ensure ethical practices and consumer protection and promoting transparency and trust between sellers and buyers.

In Liberia, no formal DSA exists, despite increasing concern over scams and unethical sales practices. While a DSA is yet to be established in Liberia, companies operating in the direct selling industry in the country face an uphill task of battling misconceptions, providing the right information to the public, fighting scams perpetuated in their names and working on engaging critical stakeholders.

In the midst of the multifaceted challenges, QNET is demonstrating deep commitments to educating the public through sustained media engagements and public educations initiatives and campaigns in Liberia and across the sub-region, as narrated with photo and video evidence by Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer for QNET's parent company, the QI Group,

The Chief Legal Officer of QNET, Nikhil Patel, in his remarks, advised the general public to be circumspect in dealing with people who come to them in the name of QNET. He said there are genuine independent distributors of QNET products, who are hardworking and dedicated to conducting the business model with ethical commitments. He was quick to mention that a few others, take undue advantage of the inadequate understanding of the direct selling industry to scam people.

QNET, as part of its commitment to demonstrating that it is a legitimate company, honest and transparent, has been hosting journalists since 2022 to Malaysia to tour its head office and attend its flagship global conference VCON.