Liberia: FLAA Elects New Leadership At 2025 Convention, Inauguration Set for September

Monrovia — The Federation of Lofa Associations in the Americas (FLAA) has elected a new corps of officers to lead the organization for the next two years. The elections took place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, during FLAA's biennial national convention held in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the FLAA Elections Commission chaired by Ansu Pelima, the elections were conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Delegates from across the United States participated in the voting process.

Team Kennedy emerged victorious with 127 votes, defeating Team Grant, which received 74 votes. Following the announcement of the results, the Elections Commission officially declared Team Kennedy the winner of the 2025 FLAA national elections.

The newly elected officials are:

James Saywala Kennedy - President

Lucia Dunor - Vice President

Aaron Cole Kpehe - Secretary General

Deddeh K. Wiaka - Treasurer

Dwanah S. Dwanah - Financial Secretary

Rev. Joe Biaty - Chaplain

The elected officers were sworn in by Rev. Dr. John K. Jallah, Board Chairman Emeritus of FLAA. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by current and former leaders, delegates, community members, and supporters of the organization.

The official public inauguration of the new leadership is scheduled to be held in September 2025 in Fargo, North Dakota. A high-level delegation from Liberia is expected to attend the event.

In his inaugural address, President James Saywala Kennedy called for unity among all Lofians, regardless of geographic location or tribal affiliation. He pledged to revitalize FLAA into a more inclusive and transparent organization that reflects the values and aspirations of the Lofa County community in the diaspora.

"We will work tirelessly to transform FLAA from a dormant institution into a vibrant, all-inclusive organization that truly represents the interests and aspirations of every Lofian living in the Americas," Kennedy said. "This victory belongs to every son and daughter of Lofa County."

Kennedy and his team campaigned on a platform of organizational renewal, enhanced community engagement, and strengthened collaboration with local chapters and development partners. The new leadership intends to implement governance reforms aimed at boosting accountability and encouraging broader participation.

The president also extended his appreciation to the outgoing leadership, including Board Chairman is Alhaji Dr. Waritay for their service and commitment to FLAA. He commended the Ohio Chapter for successfully hosting the 2025 national convention.

"The success of this convention is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our outgoing leaders," Kennedy said. "We appreciate the solid foundation they have laid and intend to build upon it with integrity, accountability, and vision."

In addition to the elections, the 2025 FLAA National Convention featured cultural events and planning sessions focused on community development. Delegates discussed key priorities such as youth empowerment, healthcare access, education initiatives, and infrastructure development for Lofa County.

Founded to unite people of Lofa County origin living abroad, the Federation of Lofa Associations in the Americas remains one of the most prominent Liberian diaspora organizations. With new leadership now in place, the organization is expected to enter a new era of service and development, both in the diaspora and in Lofa County, Liberia.