Liberia: Movee, CDC Begin Early Mobilization for Weah's 2029 Presidential Comeback

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has commenced early political coordination with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to support former President George Manneh Weah's anticipated return to the presidency in 2029.

The announcement was made by MOVEE Political Leader, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., on Saturday, June 21, during a graduation ceremony for his women's vocational skills training program held in Paynesville.

Kemayah, who formerly served as Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, described Weah's comeback as "irreversible," citing ongoing joint mobilization efforts between MOVEE and the CDC at the county and district levels.

"The return of former President George Weah in 2029 is not just likely, it is irreversible," Kemayah stated. "MOVEE and CDC are working county by county, structure by structure, to ensure this vision becomes reality."

He said MOVEE had recently held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting with delegates from all 15 counties to realign the party's structure and outline its strategic roadmap. The discussions, according to him, focused on grassroots mobilization and policy priorities designed to position the party for a democratic return to power.

The event, which celebrated the graduation of 40 young women trained in tailoring, catering, and cosmetology, also served as a platform to advance MOVEE's message of inclusive empowerment linked to national development goals. "Our goal is not just to win elections, but to transform lives along the way," Kemayah said.

The program, which was sponsored by Kemayah and his family, forms part of MOVEE's broader agenda to blend political engagement with tangible community development. Organizers confirmed that the next session of the training program is scheduled to begin in August and will expand into other counties.

Former Assistant Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Maminah Carr Gaye, also spoke at the event. She praised the initiative as a national model and encouraged other political parties--both in government and opposition--to undertake similar efforts. "This is not about MOVEE or CDC. This is about real change," she said. "Political parties must move from promises to action. If MOVEE can do this, all others can, too."

Addressing CDC National Chairman Janga A. Kowo, who was present at the event, Carr Gaye urged the party to revive its women's skills training programs, previously held at the CDC headquarters. "Let's reawaken the CDC's commitment to women's skills training," she said. "Liberia's women deserve more than just applause. They need opportunities."

Several graduates expressed gratitude for the training, with some announcing their intention to join MOVEE as a show of support for the party's empowerment agenda. "I now have something to call my own," said one graduate. "Because of this training, I can help myself and others."