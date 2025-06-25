Liberia: Bility, Kunkun Cares Foundations Partner to Construct Nyonken Bridge in River Gee

Tienpo, River Gee County — In a landmark move to reconnect the long-isolated Tienpo Administrative District, the Bility Foundation and the Kunkun Cares Foundation have announced a joint effort to construct the long-awaited Nyonken Bridge in River Gee County. The project is expected to improve transportation, economic activity, and access to essential services in the region.

Mr. Musa Hassan Bility and Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Teh, heads of the two humanitarian foundations, have independently confirmed their commitment to bringing relief to residents of Tienpo, whose communities have remained cut off from the rest of the county for decades.

The Bility Foundation--known for implementing critical infrastructure projects across Liberia, particularly in Nimba County--has already conducted initial technical assessments. According to officials, preparations for construction are underway, and only high-quality, durable materials will be used to ensure the bridge's longevity.

News of the project has been met with optimism and appreciation from chiefs, elders, and residents of River Gee, who see it as a long-overdue investment in their community's future. Construction is expected to begin soon, offering a rare glimmer of hope for the people of Tienpo.

However, shortly after the announcement, local leadership indicated that discussions with contractors are still ongoing. Key details remain unclear: When will construction start? What type of bridge will be built? Though unconfirmed, it is widely rumored that the plan involves building a log-and-plank bridge--raising questions about durability and long-term impact.

Still, local residents have welcomed the initiative and are applauding the foundations for their humanitarian gesture.

A Crisis That Can't Wait

The urgency of the project became even more apparent on Wednesday, June 18, when hours of torrential rain caused the River North to overflow its banks. The resulting floodwaters swept away the already aging bridge, cutting off the main route used for transportation, trade, and access to health and educational services.

The collapse has left more than 25 towns in the Tienpo Administrative District completely isolated. With no alternative crossing available, even commercial motorcyclists have been seen physically carrying their bikes across the swollen river.

Movement of goods, food, and passengers has all but halted. Residents say the situation is deteriorating rapidly, with grave implications for health, education, and livelihoods.

One of the most critical impacts is on healthcare. The now-collapsed River North Bridge was the primary route to the Fish Town Referral Hospital--the region's main medical facility. Ambulances and emergency services are no longer able to reach patients in time, placing countless lives at risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The situation is unbearable," lamented one resident. "We can't take our sick to the hospital. We can't go to market. Children can't go to school. We are completely cut off."

Local leaders and citizens are now urgently calling on the national government, particularly the Ministry of Public Works, to intervene. They are demanding immediate reconstruction of the River North Bridge to restore vital connectivity and prevent further hardship.

"This bridge is not just concrete and steel--it is the lifeline for dozens of communities," one elder said. "We need help now. We cannot wait."

As of press time, the Ministry of Public Works had not issued any official response to the incident.