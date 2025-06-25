Liberia: America-Based Prelate Slams LCC for Inducting Speaker Koon Into Bishop Browne Hall of Fame

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) is facing a fierce backlash from within the global Liberian religious community after its decision to honor House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon. Leading the charge is Pastor Allen Deepraiser Doue of the Able God Gospel Safari Ministries Inc, who has unequivocally condemned the LCC, asserting that the church body was "in error" to recognize a figure he claims consistently disregards the rule of law and encourages corruption.

The scathing indictment adds a powerful voice to the growing chorus of Liberians, both at home and in the diaspora, who have expressed outrage over Speaker Koon's induction into the LCC's Bishop George D. Browne Hall of Fame.

The award, intended to celebrate Koon's "dedication and service," has instead become a lightning rod for criticism, seen by many as a profound betrayal of the LCC's moral standing and prophetic mandate.

"The church, as a moral compass of society, was in error to bestow such an honor upon Speaker Koon," Pastor Doue stated emphatically in a recent release' from his ministry. "He does not deserve this award. Speaker Koon, in his conduct, does not respect the rules of law and actively encourages corruption."

Pastor Doue's allegations resonate with long-standing public concerns surrounding Speaker Koon's leadership. His controversial ascent to the Speakership in late 2024 was marred by a months-long constitutional crisis that plunged the Liberian legislature into chaos. Critics point to the Supreme Court's nullification of Koon's claim to the Speakership just weeks before the LCC honor as stark evidence of his alleged disregard for legal processes. Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Koon and his supporters defiantly rejected the decision, asserting that the Court had overstepped its bounds.

Furthermore, Speaker Koon's name has been linked to a bribery probe by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). The investigation centers on a reported "cash-for-signatures" scheme that allegedly facilitated the ouster of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, a process in which Koon and his bloc played a central role. While the Koon-led House has since expressed support for the LACC probe, critics question the sincerity and timing of this backing, suggesting it may be a move to whitewash their image after solidifying power.

Beyond the constitutional and corruption allegations, Speaker Koon has also faced criticism for failing to declare his assets, a legal requirement for public officials in Liberia. This non-compliance, highlighted in a report by the LACC, further fuels concerns about transparency and accountability under his leadership.

The LCC's decision to honor Speaker Koon has triggered an unprecedented wave of public discontent. Prominent figures, including former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele, openly protested the awards ceremony, with some attendees walking out in disgust. Bishop Andrew Jagaye Karnley, a respected religious leader, publicly warned that the LCC was "losing its bearing" due to internal discord and misplaced judgments. Even former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa notably declined his own award from the LCC, a move widely interpreted as a silent protest against Koon's recognition.

The LCC, in its defense, issued a statement acknowledging that honoring Speaker Koon "especially in light of recent national tensions, was seen by many as poorly timed, even with its good intentions." However, this explanation has done little to placate the widespread indignation.

Pastor Allen Deepraiser Doue's strong condemnation from the United States underscores the depth of concern within the Liberian religious community, both domestically and abroad. His assertion that the LCC has erred in honoring a figure accused of undermining the rule of law and promoting corruption challenges the very credibility and moral authority of the Council. As this controversy unfolds, it serves as a critical test for Liberia's institutions, highlighting the ongoing struggle for good governance, accountability, and the integrity of its civil and religious bodies.