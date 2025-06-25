Liberia: Labor Issues Act of Witch-Hunt? NPA Ordered to Pay U.S.$280k for Wrongful Dismissal of Senior Staff

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour has found the National Port Authority (NPA) liable for the wrongful dismissal of its former comptroller, Gabriel S. Bull, and has ordered his reinstatement or compensation totaling over $280,000.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, June 20, 2025, Boikai A. Sheriff, Director and Hearing Officer of the Division of Labour Standards at the Ministry of Labour, concluded that Mr. Bull was terminated without due process. The ruling followed a formal complaint filed by Bull through his legal counsel, Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson.

"After a careful observation of the witnesses' testimonies, evidence adduced during trial, and the surrounding circumstances, the Ministry holds the conviction that the complainant was wrongfully discharged by the National Port Authority," Director Sheriff stated in the ruling.

He ordered that Mr. Bull be reinstated with all entitlements and benefits as if he had never been dismissed. Alternatively, the NPA is to pay him compensation equivalent to 24 months of salary, gasoline arrears from December 2020 to March 2024, scratch card arrears from March 2021 to March 2024, and rice arrears from April 2023 to March 2024.

The compensation breakdown includes $156,000 in salary (based on $6,500 per month), $59,655.60 for 13,620 gallons of gasoline, $64,100 for 12,820 scratch cards, and $1,190 for 70 bags of 25kg rice, totaling $280,945.60.

The Labour Ministry emphasized that its decision was based on the lack of evidence showing that Mr. Bull had been properly investigated or found guilty of any wrongdoing prior to his dismissal. According to Director Sheriff, Liberian labor law requires a workplace investigation before an employee can be terminated for alleged offenses.

The NPA claimed Mr. Bull was dismissed for financial improprieties and administrative violations under Article 5, Section 2(a) of its employee handbook, which covers gross negligence leading to financial loss. However, the Ministry ruled that no investigation was conducted to support the allegations, making the dismissal unlawful.

Mr. Bull, who served the NPA for over 18 uninterrupted years, testified that he held the position of Comptroller from December 18, 2022, to March 11, 2024. He told the Ministry that on March 8, 2024, he was called late at night by the Deputy Managing Director for Administration to raise a check for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the port headquarters.

Upon arriving at the office around midnight, Mr. Bull said preparations were not made to turn on the generator, preventing him and his team from completing the task. Despite the failed request, he was surprised to receive a WhatsApp message on March 10, 2024, informing him of his dismissal, allegedly announced through a broadcast on the Spoon Network.

Mr. Bull said he reported to work the following Monday and performed his normal duties until 3:45 p.m., when he received an official memorandum notifying him of his termination on grounds of financial improprieties. He contended that the process violated the NPA's own internal procedures, which require an investigation before termination.

During his testimony, Mr. Bull also claimed that the dismissal was intended to deny him his entitlements, including arrears in gasoline, communication scratch cards, and rice supplies. He stated that he had never been audited or investigated during his tenure and believed the termination was an attempt to deprive him of benefits accrued over 19 years of service.