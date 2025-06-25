Liberia: Shara Community Begin 100,000 Road Rehabilitation to Ease Dwellers Years Constraints

Shara Community has commerce its Road Construction process, after years deplorable road condition faces by residents of that part of Paynesville.

The Shara Community, Montserrado electoral District #4 road has been deteriorated as residents has faces challenges, especially during the rainy season, hindering access to healthcare service, schooling, among others.

Speaking to Front Page Africa at the commerce of the road rehabilitation with cements c ChairLady Deiode Davies Garnett, stressed the significance of road infrastructure, describing it as a vital to Community development.

She, acknowledged the deplorable condition of the road that has poses limited access to essential services, such as health and Markets as dozens of dwellers are compare to used Motorbikes, as means of locomotive, to carryout daily activity.

"Some dwellers, and visitors, have to use bypassed before accessing our community, which is so unfortunate, children have to get late for school and other difficulties, Madam Garnett said.

She explained the ongoing Shara road project will cost a little over $100 thousands United States dollars, as its stretches from the main community to its entrance with cements cota, thereby enhancing road connectivity in the area.

Madam Garnett, highlighted supports from community dwellers, the District Representative Michael Thomas, who had contributed initial 100 bags of cements and other prominent personality.

She revealed that the project is in fulfilment of commitment, during the electoral process, while underscored the importance of good roads in fostering a sense of inclusion among residents and urged the public to see infrastructural development as a shared responsibility that requires collective support.

The rehabilitation, according to the Shara ChairLady will be executed in phases. The first phase will be completed before the second commences, with full asphalting planned to ensure durability.