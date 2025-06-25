Liberia: Margibi Superintendent Duncan Appointed Judge of 13th Judicial Circuit Court

Kakata, Margibi County — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has appointed Margibi County Superintendent, Attorney Victoria Worlobah Duncan, as Resident Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County. The appointment follows the retirement of Judge Madea Tarr Chenoweth, who has reached the constitutionally mandated retirement age of 70.

Atty. Duncan, a seasoned legal practitioner and former Stipendiary Magistrate at the Kakata City Court, was among four candidates shortlisted for the judicial post. Her nomination was confirmed in a communication from the President read during Thursday's session of the Liberian Senate. Senate confirmation proceedings are expected to follow shortly.

The selection of Atty. Duncan reportedly followed a comprehensive review of the credentials and professional backgrounds of all contenders.

Atty. Duncan has been serving as Superintendent of Margibi County since 2024, following President Boakai's victory.

News of her nomination has already ignited political discussions in Margibi over who might replace her as superintendent should her judicial appointment be confirmed.

According to sources within the ruling Unity Party (UP), internal consultations are underway, led by the party's National Vice Chairman for Governmental Affairs, former Representative Ben A. Fofana.

Reports suggest that meetings involving UP leadership, allied political parties, and local support groups are ongoing to identify a consensus candidate to recommend for the post.

As of press time, neither the Executive Mansion, the Judiciary, nor Atty. Duncan herself had issued an official statement regarding the nomination. However, anticipation remains high across the county as stakeholders await a formal announcement from the presidency.

Meanwhile, Judge Chenoweth, the outgoing jurist, has served the judiciary for several years and has retired in keeping with statutory age limits.