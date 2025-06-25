Liberia: Labour Ministry Resolves Musicians' Union Dispute, Orders Induction of Elected Leaders

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour has validated the September 2024 elections of the Musicians' Union of Liberia (MULIB), ordering the immediate induction of the elected leadership after months of internal disputes and delay.

The decision, issued on June 18, 2025, by Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs and Social Dialogue, Hon. Rufus T. Saylee, followed a formal complaint filed by former union official S. Michael Davies, who challenged the legitimacy of the election and the prolonged delay in seating the new leadership.

"The results of the September 2024 elections are considered valid, and the elected officials are to be inducted into office to steer the affairs of the Union during the statutory period," the Ministry said in its ruling.

The Ministry emphasized that the decision is legally binding and can only be reversed through appropriate legal channels. The ruling effectively ends nearly nine months of uncertainty within the country's creative arts sector.

The crisis began after MULIB's initial interim administration, led by Tony Kabateh and Michael Davies, was removed via a vote of no confidence. A second interim leadership was appointed to oversee new elections, which were conducted on September 14, 2024.

The elections were monitored by representatives from the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), the Movie Union of Liberia, and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

Observers described the process as transparent and inclusive. Despite this, the scheduled induction of the elected leaders on October 11, 2024, was cancelled without explanation, and the new officials were never sworn in.

The resulting stalemate triggered months of stakeholder meetings, internal tension, and ultimately, the Ministry's intervention through a formal complaint process.

Following the Labour Ministry's decision, Joseph Junior Teah, Vice President for Operations-Elect, issued a statement welcoming the ruling and calling for unity within the union.

"Today, our focus must shift from conflict to consolidation," Teah stated. "The Union belongs to every Liberian musician and creative voice, and our strength lies in our togetherness."

Teah also commended Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah and Assistant Minister Rufus T. Saylee for what he described as their professionalism and dedication to upholding the rule of law.

"We pledge to work closely with the Government of Liberia, especially MICAT, to elevate the role of arts and culture in national development," he said.

Attention now shifts to President-Elect Mustapha AB Swaray, who is expected to assume leadership of the Union. The new leadership is tasked with rebuilding trust among members, strengthening governance structures, and restoring MULIB's credibility in national and international forums.

The Union also plans to resume its artist support programs, promote intellectual property protection, and enhance education and advocacy efforts within Liberia's music industry.

The Musicians' Union of Liberia (MULIB) is the official representative body for musicians and performing artists across Liberia. It plays a key role in advocacy, professional development, copyright protection, and the promotion of Liberian arts and culture.