Liberia: NPHIL Reports Decline in Mpox Cases

24 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Williametta T. Jabbah, Contributing Writer

Monrovia, Liberia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has announced a decline in Mpox cases across the country, marking a positive turn in the fight against the disease.

According to the latest update from NPHIL, Liberia currently has 25 active cases, 115 recoveries, and zero deaths recorded.

Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director General of NPHIL, attributed the decline to the institute's robust surveillance system and the collective efforts of citizens, government institutions, and international partners.

While acknowledging the progress made, Dr. Nyan emphasized the need for continued vigilance. He urged both citizens and foreign residents to strictly adhere to all public health guidelines and preventive measures to help fully eradicate the disease from the country.

"We commend the Government of Liberia and our partners for their continued support to the public health sector," Dr. Nyan said. "However, despite these efforts, more still needs to be done to ensure lasting results."

The announcement comes as NPHIL and the Ministry of Health continue to intensify public health campaigns and community engagement to prevent further spread of the virus.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.