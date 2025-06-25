Liberia: NPHIL Reports Decline in Mpox Cases

Monrovia, Liberia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has announced a decline in Mpox cases across the country, marking a positive turn in the fight against the disease.

According to the latest update from NPHIL, Liberia currently has 25 active cases, 115 recoveries, and zero deaths recorded.

Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director General of NPHIL, attributed the decline to the institute's robust surveillance system and the collective efforts of citizens, government institutions, and international partners.

While acknowledging the progress made, Dr. Nyan emphasized the need for continued vigilance. He urged both citizens and foreign residents to strictly adhere to all public health guidelines and preventive measures to help fully eradicate the disease from the country.

"We commend the Government of Liberia and our partners for their continued support to the public health sector," Dr. Nyan said. "However, despite these efforts, more still needs to be done to ensure lasting results."

The announcement comes as NPHIL and the Ministry of Health continue to intensify public health campaigns and community engagement to prevent further spread of the virus.