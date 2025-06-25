Liberia: Juneteenth 2025 - Rev. Torli Krua Announces Historic Run for U.S. President From Monrovia

24 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

On Juneteenth 2025, the day commemorating the delayed emancipation of enslaved Americans in Texas in 1865, Rev. Torli H. Krua, founder of the Free Liberia Movement and Universal Human Rights International, made a historic announcement in Monrovia: he is running for President of the United States.

Addressing a cheering crowd in Monrovia, Krua declared, "Liberians are not foreigners--we are Americans by blood, by sacrifice, and by constitutional right. It's time for a Liberian-born American to lead the United States."

Rev. Krua's candidacy follows the conclusion of his six-year campaign to include Liberia in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. "We now know the truth. Liberia is a U.S. jurisdiction. The visa refusal system is exploitative and unconstitutional. Our people deserve restoration, not rejection," Krua stated.

Krua's campaign platform includes free healthcare, free college education, passage of the H.R. 40 reparations bill, and the restoration of U.S. birthright citizenship to all persons born in Liberia and descendants of African Americans exiled there under racist federal laws.

For media inquiries: Free Liberia Movement, Monrovia Marius Bah, International Coordinator +231-770-138-662 Universal Human Rights International, Boston Rev. Torli H. Krua, Founder +1-857-249-9983

