Every year, schools across Liberia celebrate a significant milestone in their academic calendars with a gala day and other parades. These events allow students to showcase their achievements and foster community and school pride.

However, in a recent resolution, Liberia's Ministry of Education and the Liberia National Police decided to ban these celebrations from the streets, citing security concerns and incidents of hooliganism.

This decision has raised many questions about educational freedom, community engagement, and the role of institutions in promoting or stifling social justice. This disquisition compares the implications of the recent ban on school gala day and other parades with the benefits of allowing these celebrations in terms of social justice, engagement, and accountability.

The Role of School Gala Day Parades:

School gala day and other parades are more than just colorful processions. They are essential to a student's life and serve multiple purposes.

First and foremost, these events celebrate students' achievements and hard work. Whether it is a marching band, drill teams, or cheerleaders, students come together to showcase their talents and accomplishments to their parents and the larger community. This celebration fosters school spirit, motivates students to strive for excellence, and helps cultivate a sense of belonging crucial to their development.

Additionally, gala days and other peaceful gatherings build relationships within the community. Families, local businesses, and community leaders often support schools, emphasizing the goal of nurturing the next generation. These collaborative efforts contribute to social justice by promoting inclusivity and community involvement. These parades encourage educational achievements, play a vital role in enhancing local ties, and encourage the public to celebrate their educational institutions.

The Banning of School Gala Day and Other Parades:

The recent decision to ban gala day and other parades raises concerns about the potential repercussions on students' attitudes and sense of belonging. By restricting these activities, the authorities may inadvertently deprive students of the joy and recognition of participating in such events.

Who are they punishing when they take away these opportunities?

The answer lies in the very fabric of the Liberian society. When law-abiding students, who look forward to expressing their pride and hard work, are punished for the actions of a few misguided individuals, it diminishes the values and responsibilities that schools aim to instill.

Moreover, this severe response to hooliganism problems fails to address the root causes of the behavior authorities are trying to eliminate. To illustrate, rather than prohibiting parades, a more balanced approach could involve implementing safety measures to prevent misconduct without completely restricting students' rights.

This perspective promotes a holistic understanding of students' engagements, balancing safety with celebration, and reinforces the idea that education is about development rather than punishment.

Social Justice: A Disparity in Treatment:

Examining the implications of banning gala day and other parades becomes essential to contemplating social justice issues.

While Liberians recognize the security implications surrounding events like a school parade, the blanket prohibition penalizes all students rather than focusing on those who create trouble. This response does not align with the principles of social justice, which advocate for equitable treatment and opportunities for all individuals.

The Ministry of Education and the Liberia National Police would foster accountability while allowing the continuation of essential traditions by holding lawbreakers accountable for their actions rather than punishing an entire student body.

The call for action should not be to suppress students' voices but to empower them to express themselves positively through a peaceful and respectful assembly. A society that fears its youth/young people, criminalizing law-abiding students instead of addressing unlawful behavior head-on, risks creating a culture of fear and disheartenment.

A Call for Community Engagement and Dialogue:

Dialogue and cooperation between educational institutions and law enforcement are imperative instead of a unilateral decision.

When both entities work together, they can effectively address the underlying issues of crime and hooliganism while allowing students to participate in social and celebratory events vital to their development.

For instance, police presence could be increased during these parades for safety, allowing students to enjoy their celebrations while ensuring security.

The police could train student leaders to help ensure public safety during parades.

As a child in Bong Mines, my place of birth, I remember some students being trained as Military Police (MPs) to discipline fellow students caught misbehaving or involved in hooliganism during school and national celebrations.

This could be reintroduced, and a group of select students from each school could play such a role with training from the national police to help them control incidents.

A collaborative approach preserves students' rights to celebrate their achievements and fosters an environment where accountability is enforced.

Such initiatives would encourage students to behave responsibly, knowing that their actions directly impact their celebrations and the public perception of their institutions.

If students and local authorities work together, the community can engage in meaningful celebrations without fear of disruption or criminal activity.

Understanding Security Concerns:

It is crucial to recognize and respect the security concerns that prompted the Ministry of Education and the Liberia National Police to enact this ban.

Violent incidents or disturbances during school events can erode public confidence, and leaders must act to ensure community safety. However, it does not make sense to sacrifice the rights of law-abiding citizens in the pursuit of safety.

Numerous methods exist to enhance security without compromising community engagement or denying students the right to celebrate their educational achievements.

Constructive measures can include increased surveillance, training for staff and students on how to react in case of disturbances, or organizing educational programs that teach students about responsible behavior during community events.

Such steps have the potential to foster a sense of accountability among students without diminishing their right to enjoy their school culture, guiding them away from harmful behavior while simultaneously promoting their social and emotional well-being.

Promoting a Balanced Approach:

In the future, the relationship between education, community, and law enforcement should be based on a cooperative approach that fosters accountability while embracing students' rights. Instead of merely banning school parades, decision-makers could provide clear guidelines for organizing events, emphasizing responsibility and the consequences of misbehavior.

Combining education with accountability would address hooliganism and security concerns, empower students to take ownership of their actions, and celebrate their achievements openly and safely.

Institutions must work together, taking collective responsibility to nurture an environment where students can thrive.

Students deserve to celebrate their educational accomplishments. These moments are foundational to their identities and personal development. Simultaneously, educational and law-enforcement institutions should ensure that celebrations do not become avenues for criminal activities. This encourages everyone to adopt a responsible and celebratory model of educational engagement.

The Path Forward:

The recent ban on school gala day and other parades in Liberia illustrates a critical moment in the discourse surrounding social justice, community engagement, and institutional responsibilities.

While security concerns necessitate serious considerations, depriving students of their rights to celebrate their achievements undercuts the principles of social justice that these institutions aim to promote.

Moving forward, a balanced approach that emphasizes safety while allowing for the vibrancy of community engagement must be prioritized. Educators, law enforcement, and community leaders should meet regularly to discuss and implement strategies that address hooliganism and crime without punishing most law-abiding students. By cultivating a culture of accountability and community responsibility, everyone can ensure that educational celebrations continue to thrive, empowering students as engaged and responsible members of society.

Let every well-meaning Liberian embrace a future where celebrations remain a vibrant expression of pride and achievement, tethered to the nation's collective commitment to justice, accountability, and community spirit.

The national security apparatus, particularly the Liberia National Police, must be commended for ensuring that Liberia is safe for all air-breathing human beings. The days of hooliganism, armed robbery, and killing fellow human beings with impunity are over. The days when noisemakers, academic terrorists, and ill-intellectuals should be something of the past. It is time to hold criminals accountable for their actions, and the peace-loving people of Liberia must now enjoy the true meaning of peace.