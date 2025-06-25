announcement

What: Launch of Country Diagnostic Studies on Gender and Renewable Energy

Who: African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds

When: 30 June

West Africa Countries - 10:00 am to 11:30 am GMT

Southern Africa - 12:00 am to 1:30 pm GMT

Where: Zoom: here

Communication Note

The African Development Bank will host the regional virtual launch of the Country Diagnostic Studies on Gender and Renewable Energy for Ghana, Liberia, Mali, (West Africa) Lesotho, Madagascar, and Malawi (Southern Africa). The country diagnostic studies, financed by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) play a pivotal role in supporting developing countries to foster transformational change and pursue low-carbon energy pathways. Through its Scaling Up Renewable Energy Program in Low-Income Countries (SREP) program, the project seeks to increase overall energy access for the populations of partner countries, deliver economic uplift, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of the studies represents a key milestone towards advancing inclusive, gender-responsive renewable energy policy and planning.

The event will bring together representatives from the six countries, including government, multilateral institutions, the private sector, and civil society to discuss:

Country-level evidence and analysis on gender and renewable energy access

Policy barriers and opportunities for women in renewable energy

Recommendations for mainstreaming gender in energy systems

Practical actions to improve access to finance for women entrepreneurs in renewable energy

Regional dialogue to strengthen gender equality in energy transitions.

Developed through national policy assessments, stakeholder engagement, and data-driven analysis, the studies will foster awareness, collaboration, and action among regional actors.