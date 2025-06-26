Nigeria: Actress Angela Okorie's Police Escorts Risk Sanctions Over Public Conduct in Viral Video

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has 'strongly' frowned at the conduct of some armed police officers seen in a viral video escorting a Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, while she jogged on the street.

The NPF said the conduct of the policemen was 'clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force'.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the policemen were security escorts attached to the popular actress.

However, a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday evening, said the incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism.

"While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

"Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review.

"The Force remains committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust," the NPF spokesman Adejobi stated.