Nigeria: 17 Soldiers Killed, 10 Injured in Niger Encounter - Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that 17 soldiers paid the supreme price while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a deadly attack in Niger State.

A statement by the Acting Army Spokesperson Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele said troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force, on 24 June, 2025 successfully thwarted an attempted incursion by terrorists into Bangi community in Mariga local government area of Niger State.

Anele said the operation, which was based on credible intelligence, led to troops engaging about 300 armed bandits in Kwanar Dutse Forest.

According to her, the criminals had attempted a night-time transit towards Kwatankoro Forest, where they were reportedly planning coordinated attacks on surrounding communities or looking for a safe haven to evade the pressure from our operations in Zamfara State.

She however, said their movement and actions were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted over three hours.

According to the statement, sequel to the ground engagement by the Nigerian Army troops, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists' withdrawal routes, delivering accurate heavy bombardments on identified terrorists' locations.

She said while the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses.

She added that further operation was ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists.

"Regrettably, seventeen brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injury.

"The wounded personnel have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition," she said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluwafemi Oluyede, condoled the families of the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff also directed the military medical teams to ensure the best possible care for the injured troops.

"The relevant Nigerian Army departments have also been tasked to engage with the families of all our gallant warriors who have undoubtedly performed their duty, most admirably," the statement added.

Anele reassured that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to secure all communities and protect the lives and property of all citizens across the nation.

"The sanctity of our freedom shall not be mortgaged and the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies and of course, the great people of our nation will continue to work tirelessly to see an end to terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality plaguing our society," the statement said.

She therefore, urged members of the public to continue to support the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing timely information to security agencies by any means possible.