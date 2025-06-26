Nigeria: INEC Receives 110 Applications for New Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received letters of intent from 110 associations to be registered as political parties.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the second regular consultative meeting with media executives at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu said INEC was diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as its regulations and guidelines.

He said the commission has acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them received recently, which will be done before the end of the week.

"As at Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are dilligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our Regulations and Guidelines. We have acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them received recently, which will be done before the end of the week.

"For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission's website.

"Meanwhile, the Commission is today releasing the full list of the 110 associations seeking registration as political parties indicating their proposed names, acronyms, addresses and the names of their protem Chairmen and Secretaries. For transparency and public information, the list will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms shortly while hard copies are included in your folders for this meeting," INEC chairman said.

