Ugandan Made Diabetes, Malaria Drugs in Final Stages, Says Minister Musenero

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero said Ugandan made Diabetes and Malaria drugs are in the final stages of being rolled out.

Addressing journalists following the conclusion of the National Science Week, Dr.Musenero said over the last three years, government together with the Makerere University Lung Institute (MLI) have developed the Clinical Trial of Natural Therapeutics (CONAT) program, which focuses on researching and developing natural and herbal remedies for respiratory diseases.

She noted that there has been progress in development of some drugs.

"One of the drugs we are testing is for malaria. In the preliminary studies, it has shown to be preventive in that if people take it, it will prevent them from getting malaria but also curative in that it will cure malaria," Dr.Musenero said.

"In the trial we will be trying to see what is the preventive dose and the curative one and how long do you have to take it."

She noted that the protocols have been finalized and that recruitment of volunteers for clinical trial will start soon.

The minister said indigenous scientists have also come with a medicine which can reverse Type 2 diabetes.

"We have had anecdotal evidence of people who said they had this type of diabetes and when they took it, they say, they got cured. However, in science we don't take it as evidence but as potential. It is going into testing to ensure it cures diabetes, then we see the dosage needed, are there any side effects and if it turns out these drugs cure diabetes, it will put Uganda high up there, since there is no formal drug in the world that cures diabetes," Dr.Musenero said.

Type 2 diabetes is one that is acquired when one grows old and is not born with it.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr. Musenero hailed Uganda's Science, Technology and Innovation path that she said shows some fruits in the future.

She insisted that the aim is to make Science, Technology and Innovation, the driver of Uganda's economic transformation in all sectors.

The minister also hailed the just-concluded National Science Week, as a success where over 200 Ugandan innovators showcased groundbreaking innovations in e-mobility, pathogen economy, diagnostic tools, herbal medicines to robotics among others.