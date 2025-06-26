Nigeria: Lagos Govt to Launch Digital House Numbering July 1, Says It'll Enhance Revenue, Others

The Lagos State government has unveiled a digital address system for street and house numbering, to be launched on July 1, 2025. The initiative, the government explained, aims to ensure easy identification, facilitate business, increase access to critical services, and improve revenue for the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Babatunde Olajide, announced the planned commencement of the initiative at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

According to Olajide, "the digital addressing system, also known as Lagos Identifier Programme, LIP, will help in different sectors, including housing, transportation, e-cab hailing service, security, emergency response, taxation and planning.

He said the technology had not only made Lagos a smart state, but also would have real life impact on people and the government's ability to respond to residents' needs.

Olajide said the project also aligned with broader federal ambitions for a digitally integrated Nigeria, saying it was expected to improve data collection, strengthen physical planning, and simplify property documentation processes. Olajide, who said the system would start with Ikeja Local Government, added that the production of the digital house number and the installation would be carried out by agencies of the state, in conjunction with the technical partner.

He stated that the project could not have come at a better time, noting that if the Lagos State government got it right, other states would use it as a case study to adopt.

Olajide further said that Ikeja had 23,000 properties that would be numbered with the kick -off of the project, adding that the state government would move into other local councils within the state gradually after completing the project in Ikeja Local Council.

"We are advising all property that has been subdivided to come forward for re-identification," he said.

A technical partner, Mr Yinka Adesiyan, explained that every street and house would have its name and number embedded in bar codes with various information accessible to residents by scanning the codes.

He said: "This code will serve as a digital gateway to access location-specific information. With a simple scan, residents, delivery agents, and emergency services can pinpoint locations faster and more accurately."

Adesiyan added that the technology also aligned with global smart city trends and would position Lagos as a leader in urban digital innovation.