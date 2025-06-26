Africa: Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, 50 Others to Attend African Chiefs of Defence Summit

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic are among 54 African countries that will be hosted in Nigeria for the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in August.

This is despite the strained political relationship between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic with the West African regional bloc ECOWAS in recent times.

The summit, which will discuss and propose African-led solutions to the continent's security challenges, will be held from August 25 to 27 in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference, the chairman of the summit planning committee, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Precious Amadi, said all the countries invited, including Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, had indicated interest in attending the summit.

He said: "We don't get involved in political issues, but I can tell you with all confidence that under the Multinational Joint Task Force, Niger Republic is still participating, even though we have a strained political relationship with them.

"So, Mali, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, we don't issue them militarily, a threat to one is a threat to all.

"So on the military side, we are working together. We have written to them, informing them about the summit, and from the responses we have gotten from most of the countries, they have indicated their interest in attending in person, not just sending their representatives."

Amadi said the premier platform allowed the Chiefs of Defence Staff across Africa to engage in dialogue on shared defence and security mechanisms to enhance defence capabilities amongst African nations.

"Truly, in the light of current realities, it has become imperative to seek African solutions to African problems. And it is in recognition of this that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the Defence Headquarters to host the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit."

Amadi said the summit, which has the theme "Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaborations," will cover four thematic areas.

According to him, these are: Initiating Discussions on Collective Strategies for African Security Issues; Facilitating Collaborative Responses to Peace and Security Issues in Africa; Developing Mechanisms for Integrating the Private Sector into Africa's Defence Efforts; and Establishing a Roundtable for the Initiation of Homegrown Solutions to Africa's Defence Needs.

"The event is also expected to showcase Africa's defence capabilities through a defence exhibition, which will be held concurrently with the Summit.

"Some foreign partners, as well as senior retired and serving military officers, including heads of African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissions, government officers and heads of various security agencies, will attend the event," Amadi said.