Nigeria: Tinubu Created Marine, Blue Economy Ministry to Diversify Economic Resources - Shippers' Council

The Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), has said the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry by President Bola Tinubu was a deliberate effort to diversify Nigeria's economic resources.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), Dr Pius Akutah Pius, during a meeting with a delegation from the Niger-Delta University (NDU) at the Council's headquarters in Lagos.

Dr. Akutah who emphasised the importance of strategic collaborations in advancing the maritime sector, reaffirmed the Council's commitment to partner with NDU to advance the nation's maritime sector.

He also highlighted the need for continuous training and capacity development to enhance service quality, improve efficiency, and boost the nation's economy.

The NSC boss revealed that the NSC Bill, recently passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and awaiting presidential assent will empower the agency to strengthen capacity-building initiatives and increase awareness of its regulatory functions.

The Director of the Regulatory Services Department of the Council, Mrs. Ogbonnah Margaret, reiterated the Council's commitment to prioritising training and human capital development. She called for a partnership between the Council and NDU in areas such as industrial training opportunities for students and access to the NSC's library to support research and academic work.

The meeting underscored the mutual benefits of a strong partnership between Nigerian Shippers' Council and Niger Delta University in fostering maritime education, research, and workforce development in Nigeria.

Prof. Jonah Avevene, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NDU, expressed optimism that this partnership would contribute significantly to the advancement of maritime education and industry-driven research in Nigeria.