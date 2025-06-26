Nigeria Health Watch to Host Webinar On the Role of Frameworks in Combating Misinformation in the Digital Age

blog

Abuja, Nigeria - June 26, 2025 - As misinformation continues to threaten public health, democratic stability, and social cohesion, Nigeria Health Watch is set to host a high-level webinar titled "Evidence-based Frameworks for Networked Infodemic Management" on Thursday, July 8, 2025, at 11:00 am WAT.

In today's digital world, where facts often compete with falsehoods, an infodemic refers to the overwhelming spread of both accurate and false information during a health crisis. This flood of content makes it difficult for people to identify trustworthy guidance and often fuels misinformation. Tackling this challenge requires not just technology, but also strong social and regulatory systems to ensure timely access to reliable, evidence-based health information especially during public health emergencies.

This 90-minute webinar will address the urgent need for structured, evidence-based frameworks to navigate infodemics, periods of overabundant information, both accurate and false. By bringing together experts from public health, media, policy, and technology, the session will showcase real-world examples and explore how standardised approaches can promote clarity, build public trust, and improve responses to the spread of misinformation.

"The rapid spread of misinformation undermines public trust in health systems and interventions, negatively affecting health decisions and exacerbating health crises", said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch. This webinar will highlight practical strategies and collaborative models that have worked and discuss how we can replicate these at scale.

The webinar will include a keynote presentation on the importance of structure in managing infodemics, a panel discussion featuring experts sharing lessons from the frontlines of health communication and crisis response and an interactive Q&A with practical takeaways to equip participants with resources and strategies for their own work.

By the end of the session, participants will gain a clearer understanding of why structured frameworks and guidelines are essential, not just for responding quickly and effectively to infodemics, which involve an overabundance of both accurate and false information but also for fostering public trust in an increasingly complex digital information landscape.

Event Details:

Title: Evidence-based Frameworks for Networked Infodemic Management

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. WAT

Duration: 90 minutes

Registration: Register here

The webinar is open to a broad audience, including public health professionals and communicators, policymakers and government officials, media and digital platform representatives, civil society organisations, technology experts and fact-checkers, journalists, researchers, and youth advocates. The event will be promoted via Nigeria Health Watch's social media platforms, partner networks, and relevant online forums. A recording of the webinar and supporting resources will be shared with registered participants.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

