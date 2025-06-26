Nigeria: Throwback - When a Nigerian Club Was Among the World's Best

In the early 2000s, Nigeria's football scene witnessed a golden era thanks to the historic rise of Enyimba International Football Club.

As Africa's last representatives, Mamelodi Sundowns, bowed out of the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup with a goalless draw against Brazilian champions Fluminense on Wednesday, attention quickly turned to the glaring absence of Nigerian clubs from the prestigious tournament.

While North and Southern African giants like Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, and Esperance flew the continent's flag in the United States, Nigeria--once a dominant force in African club football--was notably missing.

The conversation sparked by this absence reached a peak when Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa voiced his concern on social media, calling for deep reforms in Nigerian football.

His comments resonated widely, bringing renewed focus on a time when Nigerian clubs didn't just dream of global relevance--they lived it.

When Enyimba made Nigeria proud

In the early 2000s, Nigeria's football scene witnessed a golden era thanks to the historic rise of Enyimba International Football Club.

Nicknamed The People's Elephant, the Aba-based club not only conquered Africa but also positioned Nigeria on the global football map.

Enyimba made history by winning the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004--a feat that had eluded Nigerian clubs for decades.

The club, under the guidance of coach Kadiri Ikhana in 2003 and later Okey Emordi in 2004, displayed tactical brilliance, homegrown talent, and mental strength that matched any team on the continent.

These continental triumphs earned Enyimba a place at the CAF Super Cup, which they also won in both years, defeating top teams from the continent's other premier competitions.

Although Nigeria's domestic league never had representation at the early editions of the FIFA Club World Championship--which was only held once in 2000 and then paused until 2005--Enyimba were by every measure among the top clubs in the world during that window.

Their back-to-back titles and consistent dominance put them on par with global club elites at the time.

In an era when the FIFA Club World Cup was limited to seven teams, Enyimba missed out on the global stage not for lack of merit, but due to CAF's selection system and the tournament's irregular schedule.

Still, the Nigerian champions were often ranked within the top 30 clubs globally based on performance.

Return to relevance?

More recently, Enyimba again signalled their elite credentials with participation in the African Football League (AFL)--a CAF-backed competition aimed at elevating club football on the continent.

Though they fell short against Wydad Casablanca in the inaugural edition, their inclusion in the AFL signified that the club's pedigree is still recognised across Africa.

Yet, their struggles in recent years, including domestic inconsistencies and early exits in continental tournaments, mirror broader issues plaguing Nigerian football: poor funding, inadequate facilities, and weak administrative structures. These have widened the gap between Nigerian clubs and their North and Southern African counterparts.

Club World Cup evolution: A missed opportunity?

The FIFA Club World Cup has undergone several changes since its launch in 2000. After a five-year break, the tournament resumed in 2005 and was held annually with champions from each continental federation participating.

From 2025, the tournament has been expanded to 32 teams and will now be staged every four years, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. This new structure offers more slots for African teams and potentially more chances for exposure, money, and development.

However, Nigeria remains on the sidelines. Despite having one of the largest talent pools in African football, no Nigerian team has been close to qualifying for the expanded competition, exposing the urgent need to fix domestic football from the grassroots to club administration.

A call to action

Reflecting on the Club World Cup and Nigeria's absence, Ahmed Musa made a direct appeal for change. In his words:

"It's a sober reflection if we compare the African Clubs at the Club World Cup to our domestic league, the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Can we compete at this level? What are we not getting right? We need to review the organisation of the League, the clubs' structure, and funding. We need to set out new policies and drive the reforms."

His statement, alongside the historic memories of Enyimba's dominance, is a testament to what once was and could still be.

Nigerian clubs once stood among the best in the world. With the right leadership, planning, and commitment, many believe they can return.