Liberia: Ex-Fly President Is Dead

Liberia's democratic governance and civil society community is mourning the death of Augustine S. M. Tamba, Executive Director of the Liberia Elections Observation Network (LEON) and former President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY).

Tamba died on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia following a prolonged illness. His remains have been deposited at the hospital's morgue.

Tamba, a prominent voice in electoral transparency and youth empowerment, played a transformative role in Liberia's post-conflict civic development. As Executive Director of LEOG--widely known by its election mission name, LEON (Liberia Elections Observation Network)--he led groundbreaking initiatives to monitor and strengthen the country's electoral processes, promote civic education, and combat misinformation, especially among young voters.

Since assuming the leadership of LEON in 2019, Tamba spearheaded Liberia's largest nonpartisan election observation efforts, overseeing a team of trained monitors deployed across the country during critical electoral cycles, including the 2019 by-elections, the 2022 Lofa Senatorial race, and the 2023 General Elections.

Under his watch, LEON introduced a range of democratic reforms and data-driven observation strategies. These included Liberia's first-ever biometric voter registration observation, as well as statistically-based citizen monitoring during the 2023-2024 electoral cycle. His leadership helped produce more than a dozen public reports whose findings closely aligned with official National Elections Commission (NEC) results--boosting public trust in electoral outcomes.

Tamba was also instrumental in LEON's transition into a fully independent civil society organization. In late 2024, following the departure of The Carter Center's technical assistance, Tamba successfully repositioned the network to receive direct international donor support--marking a key milestone in Liberia's civil society maturity.

One of his most recent contributions came in September 2023, when he led the implementation of a nationwide Youth Democracy and Social Media Survey. The report revealed that 70% of youth identified social media as a major source of misinformation, and 66.5% admitted it influenced their voting decisions. The findings became a reference point for policymakers and civil society groups working to improve electoral literacy among Liberia's growing youth population.

Tamba's work at LEON followed an equally impactful role as President of FLY, Liberia's largest youth umbrella organization. Elected in December 2018, he stabilized the institution after interim leadership and returned in 2022 to guide another transitional period. During his tenure, he consistently advocated for youth-inclusive governance, nonviolence, and peaceful civic engagement, warning against disruptive protests and urging ministries to fund youth-led initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tamba had been battling severe health complications for more than a year. Plans were underway for him to travel abroad for advanced medical treatment in India. A GoFundMe campaign was recently launched by associates in a last-minute effort to raise support. Sadly, the effort did not materialize in time.

While the official cause of death has not been released, family sources confirmed he had been critically ill for months. His passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences from civil society actors, youth organizations, and election stakeholders across the country.

In a statement, a fellow election observer described Tamba as "a bridge between the streets and the system--a man who believed that young people must not only speak but be heard and respected in governance."

Tributes have also poured in from regional and international partners who collaborated with LEON during Liberia's electoral cycles. Many hailed his commitment to neutrality, professionalism, and youth empowerment as exemplary.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days by the family and coordinating institutions.