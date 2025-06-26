Liberia: NCF, PCC to Launch Robotic Training for High School Students

26 June 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Claudius T. Greene, Jr.

The Nyonblee Cares Foundation Liberia (NCF), in collaboration with the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), is set to launch a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Robotic Education Program targeting at least 100 high school students in Paynesville.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on Wednesday, June 25, outlines the collaborative responsibilities of both institutions. Under the agreement, the Paynesville City Corporation will provide the training venue, oversee student recruitment via an online registration portal accessible through the Facebook pages of both the Corporation and the Foundation, and lead efforts in mobilizing support for the program.

The Nyonblee Cares Foundation, on the other hand, will deliver the program's content, supply technical experts, and contribute to resource mobilization for its implementation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Paynesville City Mayor Robert Bestman welcomed the initiative, describing it as a forward-thinking outreach that empowers young people with emerging technological skills. "This program is not only for Paynesville but speaks to the future of Liberia. Though the training is restricted to Paynesville this July, its impact could extend far beyond," the mayor emphasized.

Director of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, Mr. George Stewart, revealed that the program is being facilitated by four young Liberians who previously underwent robotic manipulation training in the United States and Ghana. "They have returned home to share the valuable skills they acquired with their peers," he said.

The Nyonblee Cares Foundation has a strong track record in youth empowerment. Since 2018, its innovative Speed School model has helped reintegrate out-of-school children into formal education. The Foundation also pioneered STEM education in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where the trainers of the upcoming Paynesville program were first introduced to the STEM curriculum before advancing their learning abroad.

This one-month program, scheduled for July, is expected to spark interest in robotics among Liberian youth and set a new standard for tech-based learning initiatives in the country.

