Liberia: Movee Empowers 41 Women With Livelihood Skills

In a landmark achievement for women's empowerment in Liberia, 41 women have graduated from the Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. Women Empowerment and Vocational Training Program (DMKWEVTP), a flagship initiative of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) aimed at equipping women with practical skills for self-reliance.

The graduation ceremony, held at the MOVEE national headquarters in Paynesville, was a proud celebration of resilience and transformation. The women, trained in Tailoring (21 graduates) and Cosmetology (20 graduates), were awarded certificates marking their successful completion of the program.

The DMKWEVTP was founded by Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Liberia's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities for women--regardless of political affiliation.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Maminah Gorlon Carry Gaye, former Assistant Minister for Gender at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, commended the program as an example of authentic and visionary leadership in Liberia.

"Especially in Liberia's political system, where leaders often exploit their partisans with slogans and empty promises, this program stands out," Mrs. Gaye said. "They ask for our votes, our loyalty, and our protection--and offer nothing in return. What Kemayah and MOVEE have done is different. It's real empowerment."

She stressed that the program was inclusive, noting that over 75% of the graduates were not MOVEE members, and approximately 30% were affiliated with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"This is what leadership should look like," she continued. "Leadership that transcends political boundaries, focuses on the people, and gives back to communities."

Mrs. Gaye urged the graduates to apply their skills with creativity and confidence.

"Let your designs tell a story," she encouraged. "If you can't open a physical shop, go online. Use WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram. Let your work speak for itself, and people will seek you out."

She also called on other political parties to follow the example of MOVEE: "Last election, we had over 20 political parties. If each party graduates 40 people every six months like MOVEE just did, that would mean 1,600 skilled Liberians annually. That's 1,600 families lifted out of poverty."

She challenged her own party, the CDC, to revive its Mona Tech initiative, a program that once empowered many young people before its decline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the DMKWEVTP Board, Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon Kemayah, Board Chair and wife of the program's founder, emphasized the broader impact of empowering women through vocational training.

"When you educate a woman, you educate a nation," she declared. "Stand tall. Use your skills. Never let anyone misuse you or look down on you. What you've gained is more than a certificate--it's a foundation for dignity and independence."

Founder Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. described the moment as "history-making" and traced the origins of the initiative back to a personal dream conceived in 1994 in Cocoa Road, Gbarnga, Bong County.

"Empowering others through skills has always been part of our vision," Kemayah said. "Today, I am proud--along with my family--to witness the transformation of 41 determined Liberian women. This is not just a graduation--it's a beginning."

He emphasized that true leadership is not measured by titles or speeches, but by the tangible impact one has on others.

"Life has no meaning unless it is used to serve and empower others," he said. "We are proud to stand with these women as they begin a new chapter--one where they will become providers, creators, and leaders in their own right."

The ceremony concluded with cheers, cultural performances, and heartfelt testimonials from graduates, many of whom shared how the skills they acquired would help them start businesses and support their families.

The DMKWEVTP, still in its early stages, has already emerged as a model for people-centered development and a powerful reminder that politics, when driven by purpose, can become a tool for national transformation--one skilled woman at a time.