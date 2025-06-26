Liberia: AML Empowers Community Leaders in Nimba Concession Areas With Governance Training

Yekepa — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), through its Department of Sustainability and External Relations, has successfully completed a series of capacity-building workshops aimed at strengthening leadership and governance in communities near its operations in Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The week-long training sessions were held concurrently in Yekepa, Camp 4, Zolowee, Zuluyee, and Bunadin. These workshops specifically targeted local leaders from towns and villages surrounding AML's mining sites and along the rail corridor, focusing on enhancing their understanding of governance responsibilities.

Clarifying Roles and Responsibilities

In Yekepa, the workshop included thirteen Camp Masters, who form the Town Council. Governance specialist Sam Gotomo of Sunglow Enterprise led sessions covering community leadership, governance structures, and the legal provisions of the Local Government Act of 2018.

Gotomo addressed common misconceptions, clarifying that ArcelorMittal acts as a development partner, not an employer, of community leadership bodies. "Your authority comes from the Local Government Act of 2018. You are not under ArcelorMittal's control, though the company can support your work through transparent partnerships," he emphasized.

This message was reinforced in Camp 4, where 42 members of the Local Consultative Forum (LCF) received similar training. Gotomo reiterated that both the LCF and Town Councils are government-mandated structures and not entities funded by AML.

Fostering Collaborative Development

Workshops in Zolowee, Zuluyee, and Bunadin used participatory methods like group discussions and presentations to explore the relationship between AML and local communities, as well as the responsibilities outlined in the Local Government Act. Pre and post-training evaluations were conducted to assess participants' understanding.

Gotomo further explained that AML's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives are voluntary contributions aimed at addressing social and environmental impacts, as guided by government regulations. He stressed that CSR is not an entitlement but a gesture of goodwill that must be managed within budgetary and operational realities.

Building Stronger Partnerships

During the training, AML's Community Relations Superintendent, Harrison Bartuah Waydon, urged participants to use the sessions to deepen their understanding of their roles. He advocated for a collaborative and informed approach to community development and cautioned against the spread of misinformation.

"These workshops are part of AML's ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships with its host communities through knowledge sharing and mutual respect," Waydon stated.

He said this training initiative directly benefits local community members by ensuring their leaders are better informed, more accountable, and capable of advocating for inclusive development.

Analysts say when local leaders understand their governance roles and legal mandates, they are better equipped to champion essential services, mediate disputes, and coordinate community-driven projects.

For ArcelorMittal Liberia, this initiative underscores its long-term investment in Liberia's social infrastructure. By strengthening the leadership capacity of host communities, AML is laying the groundwork for more stable, transparent, and mutually beneficial partnerships that can sustain its operations and deliver lasting development impact.