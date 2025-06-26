Liberia: JFK Medical Center Announces First Board Retreat to Strengthen Clinical Services and Governance

Monrovia — The John F. Kennedy Medical Centre (JFKMC), Liberia's premier referral and teaching hospital, is pleased to announce its first-ever Board Retreat, to be held from June 24-25, 2025, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

Themed "Maximizing Clinical Services," the two-day retreat, is designed to promote good governance, enhance accountability, and strengthen clinical performance across all departments of the medical center.

The retreat forms part of JFKMC's ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care and to further its mission as a centre of excellence in health service delivery, medical training, and research.

The Retreat Objective is to Review and Document Departmental Performance, Assess the current operational and clinical outcomes across departments to identify strengths and areas for growth, Identify Key Challenges and Develop Strategies, Highlight systemic and departmental challenges, while crafting actionable strategies to improve service delivery and patient outcomes and Document Key Lessons Learned and Best Practices Capture insights and effective approaches that can be institutionalized for continued progress and quality improvement.

Ahead of the retreat, JFKMC leadership emphasised the importance of collective reflection and strategic planning in advancing the institution's goals.

The retreat represents a moment for JFKMC's leadership to align its vision, reinforce its commitment to service excellence, and chart a new course for improved clinical delivery.

Participants will include members of the JFKMC Board of Directors, senior management, department heads, and other key stakeholders involved in healthcare delivery and administration.

The retreat is expected to yield a detailed report that will inform ongoing institutional reforms and strengthen the overall governance and performance framework of the JFK Medical Centre.