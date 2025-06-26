Liberia: President Boakai Suspends Director-General of the Bureau of State Enterprises Pending Investigation

26 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has with immediate effect suspended Mr. Arthur S. Massaquoi from his duties as Director-General of the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE).

This decision follows credible reports of financial and administrative malpractices allegedly committed under Mr. Massaquoi's leadership.

President Boakai says his action is intended to safeguard the integrity of an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) into the reported irregularities.

The suspension also aims to ensure the uninterrupted and smooth functioning of the Bureau during this critical period.

In the interim, Mr. Massaquoi is directed to turn over all government properties and responsibilities to the Deputy Director for Administration, Hon. Varlee F. Sanor, who will serve as Acting Director-General pending the outcome of the investigation.

The President has urged Mr. Massaquoi to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities and refrain from any form of interference in the operations of the Bureau.

This decisive step, the Liberian Leader said, underscores his Administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in public service.

