Ghana: Govt Plans ThreeTechnical Universities for New Regions - Education Minister

THE government has announced plans to establish three new technical universities in three of the six newly created regions of the country.

The decision is to ensure equal access to technical education to the highest level to all across the country.

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced this in Accra yesterday during the inauguration of the governing board Commission for Technical, Vocational and Educational Training (CTVET) and the Ghana Library Authority.

The 11-member board is chaired by Nii Doodo Dodoo with Eric Kofi Adzroe, Mrs Mavis Asare Donkor, Ms Rhoda Gavor, Prof. Samuel Obuobisah Bekoe, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, Benjamin Appiah-Manuh, Mrs Aretha Graham Addai, Prof. Avea Ephraim Nsoh, Harriet Arthur, and Zakaria Sulemana as members.

Related Articles

Inaugurating the board, Mr Iddrisu said the technical and vocational education sector must position itself to meet the employment and skills needs of the country's youth.

"We are not just tweaking TVET, we are resetting it. Investing in TVET and youth employment is not only a strategic pathway to enhancing the country's human capital for sustainable economic growth, but also a demographic imperative," the Minister emphasised.

The Minister cited Ghana's growing youth population, predominantly between the ages of 15 and 35 as a pressing reason to improve employability through skills development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He announced that there's ongoing efforts to establish a national TVET Fund to provide sustainable financing for infrastructure, training, and innovation in the sector.

"TVET must have a dedicated financing source," the Minister mentioned.

Mr Iddrisu also proposed the creation of specialised TVET centres to align with the economic profiles of their host communities. Examples include agribusiness hubs in farming districts and automobile technology centres in industrial zones.

In his remarks, the Chairman of CTVET, Nii Doodo Dodoo, pledged the board's commitment to transparency, accountability, and results-driven governance.

He said the board would prioritise industrial collaboration, innovation, green skills development, and gender inclusion, particularly in underserved communities.

"We accept the charge to reposition TVET as a driver of economic transformation and industrialisation," Prof. Doodo stressed.

He also acknowledged existing investments in infrastructure and equipment and expressed the board's intent to build on programmes such as the Skills Development Fund and Voucher Projects.

The board also plans to expand access through the development of technical universities and centres of excellence, while enhancing quality assurance and accreditation mechanisms. Partnerships with the private sector will be strengthened to ensure that training aligns with labour market needs.