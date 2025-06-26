Ghana: Telecel Ghana Deepens Ties With Enterprise Clients in Ashanti Region

Telecel Ghana has stepped up direct engagement with key enterprise clients across the Ashanti region to understand their evolving connectivity needs firsthand, strengthen existing relationships and outline plans to improve network reliability.

Led by members of the senior leadership team as part of the telco's annual Ashanti Month celebrations this June, the visits were made to enterprise clients in education, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and finance sectors.

During the visit to the new production plant of DBS Industries in Kumasi - Nkoransa, a major manufacturer of roofing, concrete and steel structures, the Northern Regional Manager, Robert Lartey welcomed the Telecel Ghana team, shared the success stories of reliable connectivity for the business' expansion and highlighted areas for improvement.

"Our business uses both mobile and postpaid connectivity and it helps with everything from production planning to customer orders. Our data connections are stronger here and that has helped with the expansion to this new plant. More connectivity improvements in other areas will strengthen our communication with other offices across the northern and southern sector of the business," Mr Lartey said.

Telecel Ghana's Director of Technology, Ebenezer Siebu, said the visit was organised to receive feedback from high-value clients like DBS Industries to guide the telco in aligning its connectivity services to support the client's strategic growth.

"We appreciate your feedback and will continue to explore all available options for network optimisation to help improve overall service delivery at your manufacturing plants and offices." Mr Siebu said.

Director of Enterprise Business at Telecel Ghana, Tawa Bolarin, said that the annual ritual of senior leaders meeting face-to-face with decision-makers at client offices was vital to shaping connectivity solutions that fit their changing needs, especially as the Ashanti Region grows into a leading commercial hub.

"Our clients deserve a network and service experience that match their business strategies and ambitions. These visits allow us to hear their concerns directly and act swiftly to ensure our service keeps pace with their growth and the region's commercial expansion," Ms Bolarin said.

The visits are part of a wider suite of activities marking Ashanti Month this June, including headlining the 68th Asantehene Open Golf Tournament, market activations, tech innovation exhibition, customer visits, community shop expansion, health outreaches, educational donations and greening Ghana initiatives all designed to strengthen sporting, economic, digital inclusion as well as health and wellbeing in the region