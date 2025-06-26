Ghana: Kumasi Airport City, Knust Partner to Establish Technology Bub for Innovation, Growth

HDG Homes, a real estate and investment management company, together with its partners for the development of the Kumasi Airport City project, has forged a strategic partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to establish a state-of-the-art technology hub.

This initiative sets out to merge academic expertise with private sector infrastructure to spark innovation, create jobs, and position Kumasi as a digital powerhouse in Ghana and West Africa.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Otumfuo, at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Kumasi Airport City project, Hiahene Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, highlighted the importance of empowering local talent and fostering homegrown innovation.

He described the partnership with KNUST as a forward-thinking approach that connects education with enterprise.

"We must begin a national conversation about self-belief. Ghanaians must be encouraged to invest in their own future. Strategic partnerships like this one with KNUST is essential

to building a knowledge-based economy," he stated.

Earlier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HDG Group, Stephen Owusu, reiterated the vision to redefine Kumasi's urban experience while creating an inclusive space for innovation.

"This partnership with KNUST represents the convergence of intelligence, technology, and investment," he said.

"We are creating a modern city that is walkable, green, and smart, a city that promotes both lifestyle and learning," he said.

For his part, President of Miller Holding, Mert Mildon, whose company is co-developing the project, expressed confidence in the long-term impact of the initiative.

"We are honoured to contribute to this transformative project. We believe that by fostering a collaborative environment, we can unlock new opportunities for residents and businesses alike. This initiative not only aims to enhance the urban landscape but also to empower the community through education and sustainable practices," he said.

He said "Though this is our first project in Ghana, we look forward to launching more developments in Accra and Kumasi. With over $3 billion invested across Africa, we are proud to bring that impact to Ghana and leave a lasting mark on its built environment."

The first phase of the project comprises luxury apartments and residential units, slated for completion in under three years.

The Kumasi Airport City is designed to become Ghana's first smart and eco-friendly urban enclave. The development will incorporate sustainable technologies and green spaces, promoting a healthy lifestyle for its residents.

With modern amenities and a focus on community, Kumasi Airport City aims to redefine urban living in Ghana.

Located on 50 acres of land opposite the Prempeh I International Airport, the development will feature luxury residences, a five-star hotel, commercial offices, retail centres, green parks, and a dedicated technology and innovation hub.

This technology hub, developed in collaboration with KNUST, will serve as a vital bridge between academia and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, reinforcing Kumasi's growing role as a centre of innovation and sustainable urban growth.