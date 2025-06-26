Nigeria: Afreximbank's Assets Grow From $4bn to $40bn in 10yrs

The African Export Import (Afreximbank) has revealed that its assets grew from $4bn to $40bn in the last 10 years as it confirmed that about 6,000 delegates have arrived Abuja for the 32nd Annual Meetings of the bank.

Director of Communications and Events at the bank, Anne Ezeh, made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday at the media launch ahead of the bank's Annual Meetings taking place from 25th to 28th June 2025.

She said, "The bank has grown its assets from $4 billion to $40 billion since Prof. Benedict Oramah's assumption of office as president in the last 10 years.

"Also, the bank has assisted many African countries with credit facilities in different sectors including power, oil and gas, health care among others."

Speaking further, she said about 6, 000 delegates have arrived Abuja ahead of the annual meetings.

Asked when a new president will be announced for the bank, she said, "Shareholders of the bank will have their Annual General Meeting on Saturday and will make a decision and eventually announce a new president."

Also speaking, Vincent Musumba, head of public relations at the bank, said the AAM2025 is expected to facilitate significant trade and investment deals, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and public-private partnerships.

He said the meetings are expected to catalyse billions of dollars in funding over the next 5-10 years for key strategic sectors.

He added that the bank has contributed to Nigeria's energy and industrial transformation, investing heavily in projects such as the Dangote Refinery and the Port Harcourt Refinery.

"Furthermore, Afreximbank has supported Nigeria's fertiliser production, enabling the country to become the continent's leading producer with an annual output of 7.5 million metric tonnes," he added.