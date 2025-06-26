Nigeria: 80 Pros Battle for Top Honours As Governor's Cup Climaxes Saturday

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as 80 finalists prepare to compete for top honours on Saturday, June 28, at the grand finale of the maiden Governor's Cup Invitational Golf Tournament, ongoing at the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta State.

The week-long event, organized to celebrate the 62nd birthday of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has drawn top professional golfers from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Club Captain, Chief Patrick Ukah, revealed that the final day will tee off at 8:00 AM and feature both the tournament's best-performing players and VIP invitees.

Earlier highlights included the ceremonial tee-off by the Governor on June 22 and a two-day Pros Event on June 25-26, with N3 million in prize money.

The tournament will wrap up with a gala and award ceremony where the Governor will be honoured as Grand Patron of IGCC.

The competition, already generating significant interest both locally and internationally as top stars including Victor Enaigbe, a past champion of the African Open; Tony Uduimoh, a multiple-time champion including at the former Bendel Open; and Mike Ubi, who has won the Air Assault Open in Port Harcourt four times and the Ojerinde Memorial in Otukpo in 2010, among several other titles battle for honour.

Ukah noted that the event followed closely on the heels of the recently concluded IGCC "Captain's Day Tournament" and the celebration of Governor Oborevwori's two years in office.

"The Governor's Cup is not just about golf, it's a celebration of leadership, unity, and the remarkable progress our state has made under the watch of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori," Ukah concluded.