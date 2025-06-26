Nigeria: Firm Unveils Climate-Friendly AC Production Line

Somotex Nigeria Limited has commissioned a new production line dedicated to manufacturing climate-friendly air conditioners, marking a major advancement in the country's push toward sustainable industrial practices.

Located at the company's factory in Ojota, Lagos, the new line will produce air conditioners using R-32 refrigerant--a next-generation alternative that is less harmful to the ozone layer and contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The commissioning ceremony attracted key stakeholders, including representatives from the Federal Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and industry leaders.

The move is part of Nigeria's broader efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances in line with its obligations under the Montreal Protocol, which the country signed in 1988.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Minister of Environment, Engr Idris Abdullahi, highlighted Nigeria's progress in phasing out harmful substances from various sectors.

"The ministry has successfully eliminated substances like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and carbon tetrachloride, and has achieved 51.35% reduction in HCFC consumption as of 2023," he said.

He noted that the new production line aligns with Nigeria's commitment to reduce HCFC consumption by 67.5% by 2025 under the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP) Stage III.

Dr Yunrui Zhou, Industrial Development Officer at UNIDO, praised the initiative as a model for industrial and environmental synergy. "This project has successfully converted Somotex's production line from HCFC-22 to R-32, eliminating over 51 tonnes of HCFC-22 annually. It is a vital step towards improving both environmental safety and energy efficiency," he said.

Somotex Managing Director, Mr Anil Mohinani, described the development as part of the company's broader commitment to sustainability. "From this climate-friendly air conditioner line to our R-PET recycling initiative, we are committed to driving environmental progress through innovation and long-term investment," he said.