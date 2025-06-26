Nigeria: Mbah Appoints S' Eagles Goalkeeper Okoye As Enugu State Ambassador

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Tuesday hosted Super Eagles and Udinese FC goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, at the Government House, Enugu, during a courtesy visit.

Okoye, a proud indigene of Enugu State, expressed his joy at returning home and revealed plans to launch a charitable foundation and establish a football academy in the state. He emphasized his desire to give back to society and support the development of young talents.

"I'm truly excited to be back home. Enugu is my origin and I carry it with pride everywhere I go. I look forward to giving back by setting up a foundation for humanitarian causes and a football academy to mentor and train aspiring players," Okoye said. Governor Mbah, in response, lauded Okoye's achievements and his commitment to youth development. He announced the appointment of Okoye as an official Ambassador of Enugu State.

"Maduka Okoye represents the best of Enugu talent on the national and global stage," Mbah said. "As a state, we are proud of his achievements and inspired by his desire to give back. We are appointing him as an Ambassador of Enugu State, and we believe he will be a great source of motivation for the next generation of talents in our Smart Green Schools and communities."

The governor also pledged land for the football academy and announced plans to upgrade the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to FIFA standards.